Following the extension of Gov. Tim Walz's stay-at-home order and guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Shoreview is extending its closures of city facilities.
City Hall and the Shoreview Community Center will remain closed until further notice.
City staff has been developing plans to safely reopen City Hall and the Community Center once the stay-at-home order is lifted. These plans include a phased approach, based on the “safely adjusting the dials” graphic from MDH.
During this time all essential services, including public safety, water and sewer utilities, streets and park maintenance and building inspections, continue. City staff would like to thank Shoreview residents for their support and understanding during this time.
Updates are available online at shoreviewmn.gov/coronavirus. Additional information can be found at cdc.gov, health.state.mn.us and mn.gov/stayhomemn
The city will evaluate the situation and follow guidance from MDH and the CDC before deciding to reopen facilities.
Submitted by the city of Shoreview
