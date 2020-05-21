The state of emergency declared by the Shoreview City Council due to the onset of COVID-19 has been extended indefinitely.
At the May 18 council meeting, held via teleconference, council members unanimously voted to approve a resolution extending the period of local emergency, originally declared March 16. There is no official expiration date for the extension. City Manager Terry Schwerm explained that the end date is tied to the lifting of the state's peacetime emergency declaration.
“Right now, it (the statewide emergency) is scheduled to expire June 12,” Schwerm said. “I fully anticipate that it may continue on for some time so that the state can continue to qualify for federal aids and federal funds that may become available. But we'll have to see.”
Schwerm said that the extension “most importantly” makes the city eligible for state and/or funding that may soon become available due to the pandemic.
“The one unfortunate thing is the federal aid for COVID cannot be used for revenue shortfalls; it needs to be used for additional expenditures,” said Schwerm. “But they're pretty lenient on what some of those expenditures may be, and we're trying to track those. A lot them can be in law enforcement and other public safety (services).”
The extension also allows City Council and other public meetings to continue to be held via teleconference. Since April 6, councilmembers have used the application Zoom to hold their bi-monthly meetings.
Due to COVID-19, the Shoreview Community Center has been closed since March 16 and City Hall since March 18. Both buildings will remain closed until further notice.
Annual citywide summer events have also been affected. Slice of Shoreview Days, held each year at the end of July, has been canceled for 2020. The Concert in the Commons series, originally scheduled to start June 10, has been postponed until July.
More information about the city's ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found at shoreviewmn.gov.
The council next meets at 7 p.m. Monday, June 1, via teleconference.
