Shoreview's city council incumbents prevailed in their bids for reelection last week.
Sue Denkinger and Emy Johnson won the two open seats on the Shoreview City Council, securing their reelection bids against three other challengers. Both will serve four-year terms that expire Dec. 31, 2024. Denkinger received 28.2% of the total votes, followed by Johnson with 24.7%.
Johnson narrowly beat Dave Olson, who received 23.6% of the total votes, a difference of 272 votes. Jillian McAdams followed with 14.4% and Abraham Wolfe with 8.3%.
This will be Denkinger's second term on the City Council. She was first elected in 2016 and is retired from a four-decade career with Thomson Reuters. She currently serves as vice-president of the city’s Economic Development Authority, as well as an executive board member of the Ramsey County League of Local Governments.
Johnson was first elected to the Shoreview council in 2012. She is the regional security manager of Allina Health and previously worked at Target Corporation in a variety of roles. Johnson has served as president of the Economic Development Authority and as a board member for the Lake Johanna Fire Department and Northeast Youth and Family Services.
Johnson thanked Shoreview residents for their support in a Facebook post last week. “For the past eight years, I've been honored to represent residents on the Shoreview City Council. Last evening, residents once again confirmed their confidence in my leadership and elected me to serve another term. I'm grateful,” she wrote.
Incumbent Sandy Martin ran unopposed for mayor and received 97.4% of the total votes. Write-ins made up the few remaining percentage points. Martin was elected mayor in 1996 after four years on the City Council and 15 years as a member and chair of the Planning Commission member. She currently serves on the Regional Council of Mayors, as a delegate to the Municipal Legislative Commission and on the advisory board of the Shoreview Community Foundation.
