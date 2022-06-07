Dr. Michael Kurkowski was chosen as the recipient of the Minnesota Dental Association's Guest of Honor Award. He was honored by over 5,000 dental professionals in attendance at the association's annual convention at the St. Paul RiverCentre.
Kurkowski graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry in 1982 and has served in organized dentistry ever since.
Having been active on numerous MDA committees, including the Dental Marketplace Committee, Constitution, Bylaws and Ethics Committee, Peer Review Committee, Minnesota Mission of Mercy Committee, and the former Dental Practice Act Committee, he continues to volunteer his time and talents as a member of the MDA’s Editorial Advisory Board, Resolution Review Committee, and Minnesota Dental Foundation. In addition, Kurkowski was a Saint Paul District Dental Society delegate to the MDA’s House of Delegates for many years and was Speaker of the House for seven years.
A past president of the Saint Paul District Dental Society, Kurkowski has been a member of their Ethics Committee (for which he also served as president), Foundation Committee, Midwinter Committee, and Peer Review Committee. Additionally, Kurkowski has been a delegate from the MDA to the ADA House of Delegates and served on the ADA’s Council of Ethics, Bylaws, and Judicial Affairs (CEBJA) for several years.
Kurkowski and his wife Marcia are resolute volunteers; they are particularly dedicated to the planning and execution of the yearly Minnesota Dental Foundation Gala, helping to raise money for the many programs and entities that the Foundation supports, including Give Kids a Smile, the Minnesota Mission of Mercy, and the Martha Mordini Rukavina Loan Forgiveness Program, to name a few.
Having practiced at his own office in Roseville for over 30 years, Kurkowski retired from dentistry in 2015.
— From press release
