The Shoreview City Council declared last night a state of emergency due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus. It will run at least through May 18.
Under the state of emergency, city staff have been directed to determine if any services or operations can be adjusted or suspended, and to implement new employee protocols, strategies and processes to maintain essential services. It will allow the city to assist or receive assistance from other communities," in addition to making the city eligible for potential funding.
Shoreview City Hall will be closed to the general public as of March 18 and will remain closed at least through April 3. City council, planning commission and other advisory committee meetings will either be held virtually or canceled.
Essential services will continue "without interruption," according to a city statement. City employees will be available via phone or email. Contact information can be found at www.shoreviewmn.gov/staff
Additional information on the city's plan to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found at shoreviewmn.gov
