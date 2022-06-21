In the wetlands behind her house in Shoreview, a young Jennifer Mills had her first experience in public speaking.
“I would go out there as a kid and pretend the cattails were people,” Mills said. “As far as I could see, people were listening to me. I would go out there and make these big public addresses.”
This is the place Mills learned to use her voice and be daring.
“In the woods there were no rules,” she said. “I remember burying my toys out there and going back later pretending I was an archaeologist. It’s that beautiful sense of play in the woods. The neighbor kids and I would go out there and have skits, songs or whatever we wanted to do.”
Mills has come a long way since those days of exploring the wide-open spaces of Shoreview. Now she is an artist, writer, and comedian. And for the last five years, a supervising producer at NPR.
As a guest speaker at the Shoreview Community Foundation’s (SCF) annual fundraiser earlier this month she explained to the audience, “To this day when I speak, people say, ‘Picture everyone in their underwear.’ Well, I’m pretending your cattails,” Mills said.
“It is so fun to be back in Shoreview with my family and so many friends who I haven’t seen in so long. When I was invited I took a look at the other people that have spoke at this dinner for example, Will Steger and I thought, ‘How am I ever going to follow an arctic explorer?’ Then I realized that I grew up in Minnesota and I’m an arctic explorer too.”
Mills spoke about her experience as a comedy writer on NPR’s comedy quiz show, “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” which is one of NPR’s flagship shows for 20 years with six-million listeners a week.
“We intentionally develop community on that show,” Mills said. “I think it’s something special that comedians do when they work together on a project. It’s that community trust we truly rely on and work together so closely.”
“It’s silly and news-based,”she added. “It’s produced by a very tight-knit small group of writers and producers. I think it’s very interesting how we collaborate on the show.”
The journey
Jennifer got her start in writing 20 years ago with her publication “The Jennifer Mills News,” a weekly satirical newspaper she started at Perpich Arts High School.
“We had endless printing privileges in the computer lab and I just started a newspaper on Fridays,” Mills said. “I would write whatever came to mind.”
Mills compiled some of these “coming of age” stories and put them in a book called, “Bad Poems Happen to Good People: 200 Poems (Rounded Up to the Nearest 200).”
Some of the feedback Mills has received on the book include that it’s good for reading out loud at dinner parties and it’s good for reading in the bathroom.
After high school, Mills attended Concordia College in Moorhead. While there she traveled to New York for a semester and studied at the Rec Center for Art and Media.
“That school is no longer open,” Mills said. “I found out about it because my dad’s a veterinarian and one of his clients ran the school.”
After graduating from Concordia, she went back to the school and received a post-baccalaureate certificate in studio art.
Mills taught Performance and Contemporary Art at The School of the Art Institute of Chicago where she received her Master’s in Performance Art in 2011. She studied comedy at the Upright Citizens Brigade in New York City and the Second City in Chicago.
When Mills first moved to Brooklyn, New York, she was invited to a brunch by some women she had recently met. She was asked to bring a dish to share.
“I didn’t know what to do I called my mom and asked for a recipe,” Mills said. “We decided on a five-cup salad which has sour cream in it, mini marshmallows, coconut, pineapple and mandarin oranges.”
Mills said the salad was a hit at the brunch with people asking, “What is it? It’s delicious! ”
“From day one that salad won me a spot at the table,” she said. “And these women have been my closest friends ever since.”
From 2016 to 2018, Mills worked on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” “I was in the graphics department and worked with the writers on the show,” Mills said.
“It was so exciting and fast-paced. We talked about best practices in comedy and I really saw what it means to be a professional. It was so well-organized and everyone worked so hard there,” she said.
Mills said she loves living in New York but makes time to come home to Shoreview.
“My brothers and I like to come together and it’s been nice to work remotely because my family’s been able to spend more time together than ever,” said Mills. “I live in New York now but the Minnesota thing runs deep. Those values are truly present in my work and day-to-day life.”
“The cool thing about being a Minnesotan is, and I’ve lived in a couple different cities, anytime you meet a Minnesotan it’s like you’re meeting a family member.”
Growing up in Shoreview holds dear memories for Mills.
“It’s such a great place to find fun and hang out with your family and the neighbors,” Mills said. “We were always in the woods and biking around. I always think about that.”
To read the “Jennifer Mills News” go to http://jennifermillsnews.org/.
Shoreview Press Editor Noelle Olson can be reached at shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or 651-407-1229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.