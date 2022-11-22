The city of Shoreview is taking action to condemn discriminatory covenants on city-owned property.

According to Assistant City Manager Renee Eisenbeisz, the Shoreview Human Rights Commission included a project in its 2022 action plan to educate and help residents discharge discriminatory covenants on their deeds. Now that the Ramsey County map has been released, commission members would like to launch this project.

