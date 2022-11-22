The city of Shoreview is taking action to condemn discriminatory covenants on city-owned property.
According to Assistant City Manager Renee Eisenbeisz, the Shoreview Human Rights Commission included a project in its 2022 action plan to educate and help residents discharge discriminatory covenants on their deeds. Now that the Ramsey County map has been released, commission members would like to launch this project.
“Discriminatory covenants were a popular tool in the early 1900s to limit who could purchase houses,”
Eisenbeisz said. “An example of one that has been found on a Shoreview property is, ‘The grantee cannot sell or rent said real estate or any part thereof to any person not belonging to the Caucasian Race.’”
The Mapping Prejudice project started in 2016 and is based at the University of Minnesota. It was created to identify and map discriminatory covenants.
“Their map of Hennepin County was the first-ever visualization of these covenants in the nation,” Eisenbeisz said. “They started working on these in Ramsey County in 2020 and just released the first round of results this year, and they are all volunteer-based.”
She continued, “To date, in just six short years, Mapping Prejudice has found 26,000 racial covenants in Hennepin and Ramsey (counties). And almost 4,000 of those are in Ramsey County, with about 91 being identified in Shoreview so far.”
Steps the city needs to take to join the Just Deeds Coalition are:
• Pass a resolution condemning the use of discriminatory covenants, discharging discriminatory covenants on city-owned property and approving participation in the Just Deeds Coalition.
• Commit to the Just Deeds Coalition mission statement in word and action.
• Create a webpage with a history of discriminatory covenants, a link to mapping prejudice and an application for residents to sign up. Ramsey County will reach out to residents after they apply to begin the process.
• Attend quarterly meetings with the other cities.
The Just Deeds Coalition was created in 2020 by the Golden Valley Human Rights Commission. Here is its mission statement:
• It provides free legal assistance to property owners who want to research and discharge racial covenants.
• Coalition members are committed to working toward meaningful and lasting change in Minnesota. This includes:
- Hosting programs to educate residents about these past practices.
- Taking actions to dismantle the racist systems that perpetuate inequality and devoting resources to create equity for communities of color.
- Discharging covenants on city-owned property.
- Identifying anti-racist action the city and community can take to address house barriers.
- Joining with other Just Deeds cities to create new equity tools.
In 2019, the Minnesota Legislature passed a law allowing property owners to discharge discriminatory covenants.
“We invite all communities who want to participate in this learning opportunity with us and help us educate the public on the history of racial covenants,” said Maria Cisneros, city attorney for Golden Valley and co-founder of the Just Deeds Coalition. “We help people go through the process of discharging covenants. The coalition recruits and trains volunteer attorneys from Ramsey County, and it is free.”
According to Cisneros, discriminatory covenants shaped the geographic and demographic landscape of Minnesota cities. It determined where people live, where different types of businesses are located, what type of housing is available, where highways were built, where garbage dumps were placed, how public education was funded, and more. These patterns remain today and are often reinforced by current city policies, ordinances and planning decisions.
“One of the main purposes of this work is to be very honest with ourselves about our organization’s role in this history, because these things did not happen in a vacuum,” Cisneros said. “There were City Councils, lawyers, planners and all sorts of people in roles that we sit in right now who were part of this practice and encouraged these practices. We have to accept the responsibility that we have to keep an eye out for similar things that happen today and do what we can in our power to make sure we are breaking down barriers that were created by racial covenants.”
Mayor Sandy Martin asked at the Nov. 7 City Council meeting if there is a fee for the city to join the Just Deeds Coalition.
Cisneros said there is not.
“We are avoiding financial participation at this point, because this can be a difficult topic,” Cisneros said. “Having financial participation can complicate things. At this point, this is all voluntary.”
The next Shoreview City Council meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, in council chambers at City Hall, 4600 Victoria St. N., in Shoreview.
