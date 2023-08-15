Bobby Theisen Park is earmarked for a nine-court pickleball facility with shade courts and benches as the popularity of pickleball has the City of Shoreview planning changes to city parks in the next few years.

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport since 2022 with over 9 million participants. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.