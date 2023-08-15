Bobby Theisen Park is earmarked for a nine-court pickleball facility with shade courts and benches as the popularity of pickleball has the City of Shoreview planning changes to city parks in the next few years.
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport since 2022 with over 9 million participants.
Because of pickleball’s popularity the city is working with a park development company on master plans for city parks. The company has taken feedback from the parks and recreation commission, city council and Shoreview residents to help shape the plans for city parks with an emphasis on the upgrades to Bobby Theisen Park.
The plan places an emphasis on Bobby Theisen Park to undergo the most upgrades over the next few years because it is among the oldest parks in Shoreview. Upgrades include a new warming house, improved rest rooms and a new playground.
The new master plan provides nine dedicated pickleball courts. Installing new courts will create a pickleball complex that would attract more players. Adding more courts would make it easier to manage the number of players at the park.
“The dedicated courts will have fencing between the courts to keep the balls bouncing into other courts. It will make a huge play difference,” stated Shoreview Parks and Recreation Director Steve Benoit.
There will be windscreen fencing on top of the acoustic fencing to help battle noise. The courts will have multiple colors in different areas to keep up with the current and progressing game rules.
One of the city’s goals when creating the plans is maintaining the social aspect of the sport so the courts are placed together on the north and south sides of the community rather than sprinkled around Shoreview.
The City of Shoreview noticed the popularity of pickleball in 2014 and was among the first cities to see the positive impact on the community. In 2015 the city installed pickleball courts in Bobby Theisen Park. The courts were installed by converting two existing tennis courts into six pickleball courts. A third tennis court was lined with both tennis and pickleball lines allowing two “flex” courts.
Later, two tennis courts at the Shoreview Commons, located on Mounds Avenue, were lined for both pickleball and tennis which provided six additional flex courts.
Along with Bobby Theisen Park, Shamrock park is on the list to get six additional pickleball courts.
Along with multiple outdoor courts, the Shoreview Community Center has indoor pickleball courts for players to use during the colder months.
The Shoreview pickleball club was created in 2014 by the Shoreview Parks and Recreation Department. Those who have never played the game can learn how from volunteer instructors or other players in the community. It has grown to over 500 members since its creation. The club has attracted members from surrounding communities and of the 500 members, about one-third are Shoreview residents.
Every park has a different amenity, from baseball fields to ice rinks and pickleball courts to playgrounds for children.
The goal is to have those amenities at multiple parks across Shoreview.
“The intent is to balance desires at every park,” said Benoit about the park master plan.
