At a recent meeting, the advisory board of the Shoreview Community Foundation voted unanimously to name the following slate of officers for 2020-2021: Gaye Melton, chair; Gwen Simonson, vice chair; Carol Brown Mills, secretary; and Peggy Strom, treasurer.
The following new board members will each serve a three-year term: Ashley Patel, Alex Rykken, Bethany Kostolnik and Max Seger.
Patel participated in the Shoreview Citizens’ Leadership Academy last year. She has five years of fundraising experience with local and national nonprofits, including grant writing. She has served as a fundraising consultant for a number of organizations in the Twin Cities area.
Rykken is a financial advisor with RBC. He has served on the boards of several organizations, including the Minnesota Zoo and the Minnesota Children’s Museum, where he helped create successful events to involve the 25-45 age demographic.
Kostolnik has been a sponsor of Evening with Friends as a Realtor with Edina Realty Shoreview, a consistent supporter of the Shoreview Community Foundation. She has volunteered with Slice of Shoreview for years and has children in the Mounds View School District.
Seger is an executive with Tycon Company, a major sponsor of Shoreview Community Foundation’s Evening with Friends. He has lived in Shoreview for his entire life, and his children attend school in Shoreview.
Outgoing board members include Nancy Hite, former chair, John Conlin, Lisa Jore and Helen Nelson, former secretary.
From press release
