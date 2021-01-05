The Shoreview Community Foundation (SCF) announces its 2021 Grant Cycle and invites proposals from non-profit organizations that serve the Shoreview community. Grants focus on recreational places (parks, open space, wetlands, woodlands); community enhancement and leadership development; human services; arts and cultural activities; and historical preservation.
To qualify, organizations must meet one of the following: have an IRS 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status; be part of a governmental body (e.g., schools and municipalities that serve the people of Shoreview); be part of a religious institution, however, the grant project must be focused on community needs (e.g., food program for people in crisis) but may not include religious content.
Grants are primarily focused on projects that are located in or serve residents in the city of Shoreview. Programs located close to the Shoreview area may also qualify, providing that they can demonstrate how Shoreview citizens are significantly served by their organization. Grants awarded to date have ranged from $1,000 to $12,000. Larger grants will be considered if a project has the potential to significantly impact Shoreview.
Applicants pursuing a 2021 grant from the Foundation are invited to submit a Letter of Intent describing the proposed grant request. Letters will be accepted through Feb. 12. Letters should include a brief description of the program, project, or service and include the following information:
• Geographic area served
• Number or anticipated number of Shoreview residents served
• Organizational status [501c(3) or government entity]
• Whether or not the organization has previously received a grant from SCF
• Amount requested
• Results from previous year’s grant, if applicable
Letters of intent should be sent to shoreviewcommunityfoundation@gmail.com by Feb. 12. If the project is a strong candidate for funding, a full grant proposal will be requested. The full request will be due March 26. Grant awards for the 2021 funding cycle will be announced in late April. Visit our website (shoreviewcommunityfoundation.org) for more information on SCF, grants awarded in 2020, and the Grant Guidelines.
