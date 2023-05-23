One hundred and fifty community supporters gathered on May 11 for “Evening with Friends,” celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Shoreview Community Foundation. Welcomed by live string ensemble music, guests greeted old friends and met new ones before MC Perry Nelson invited all to the table for introductions and dinner.
The program featured guest speaker John Noltner, award-winning photographer, author, and activist. Noltner is the founder of the multimedia arts project A Peace of My Mind, a cross-country project created to rediscover the common humanity that connects us. A 2022 SCF grant funded Noltner’s workshops and exhibits in Shoreview, demonstrating how to build community and bridge divides through portraits and personal stories. Platinum sponsors Greco, Eagle Ridge and Tycon were recognized with plaques presented by Mayor Sue Denkinger. Former mayor Sandy Martin, a founding member of the Shoreview Community Foundation, spoke about the impact of grants awarded in the community over the past 15 years. For more information, visit www.shoreviewcommunityfoundation.org.
