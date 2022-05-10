SHOREVIEW — The Shoreview Community Foundation has announced its 2022 grant recipients.
The foundation provides grants to programs that focus on arts and cultural activities, recreational places such as parks and trails, community educational initiatives and leadership development, historical preservation and human services.
A total of $28,000 was awarded to the following projects:
• Arden Hills-Shoreview Rotary Club, in partnership with Shoreview Parks and Recreation and Public Works Department and the Rice Creek Watershed District: 2,000-square-foot pollinator garden at McCullough Park.
• Gallery 96: Three plein air painting session workshops in Shoreview parks.
• Midwest Special Services: Teaching artist for a class for adults with disabilities.
• North Suburban Chorus: Performances for residents at five senior living facilities in Shoreview as well as one at the Shoreview Community Center.
• Sacred Grounds Coffee House: Funding for cow-tipping workshops, which are creative writing workshops for people with disabilities and those from underrepresented communities.
• Oak Hill Montessori Community School/Ramsey County Library/Shoreview Human Rights Commission: “Peace of Mind” exhibit that encompasses art and storytelling while focusing on what we have in common, rather than what divides us.
• Shoreview Northern Lights Variety Band: Professional-grade interior tie-down system for the trailer to secure instruments during transport.
• Shoreview Parks and Recreation: Provide educational activities at the Shoreview Farmers Market.
• Tubman: Legal services for victims of domestic violence in Shoreview.
The Shoreview Community Foundation is a community affiliate of the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation. Its mission is to maintain, enhance and enrich the quality of life in Shoreview by connecting the generosity of people who appreciate Shoreview with the evolving needs of the community. For information about supporting the foundation or applying for a grant, go to www.shoreviewcommunityfoundation.org.
— From press release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.