Shoreview Community Center open, but at limited capacity

After closing for nearly three months, the Shoreview Community Center is open to the public again as of June 15. But with the COVID-19 pandemic still posing a public health risk, the building is operating at limited capacity for the time being.
The full reopening of the community center will come in phases. For now, it is open only to members, but City Manager Terry Schwerm said that new members are welcome to join at any time.
“We signed up 10 new memberships today, which was exciting, because we’ve had a lot of membership cancellations because of the COVID situation,” Schwerm told the council at its June 15 meeting.
Current hours are 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekends. Visitors must wear a face mask at all times (except while in the pool), practice social distancing by remaining 6 feet away from others, and wipe down equipment before and after use.
The pool is open for lap swimming from 5 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. weekdays and 6 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekends. The fitness center and indoor track are open as well. However, use of each will be limited per social distancing guidelines.
Reservations for lap swimming must be made online. Sessions are 30 minutes long, and only one person is permitted in a lane at a time. From 12:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., the pool is open to high-risk members only. The fitness center is limited to 50 people at a time, and the indoor track to three persons.
Other areas, including the basketball gym, indoor playground and water parks, remain closed until further notice.
The next phase of
the reopening involves opening the water park July 5 and Kids Care, drop-in child care programming, July 6.
“We are hoping sometime in July to be able to start adding some water park hours for some of our members so that some of our family members can get back to using the facility to a certain degree, and we’re in the process of hiring and retraining our lifeguards,” Schwerm said.
Schwerm added that many community members seemed especially eager to be able to use the community center’s facilities again. He estimated about 200 people passed through the facility on its first day back.
“I think there were five to eight people waiting at the door when we opened this morning, so that was a good sign.”
