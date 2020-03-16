Following the guidance of the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the Shoreview Community Center is closed through Friday, April 3. City hall will remain open for business.
All recreation activities, classes, and programs have been cancelled through April 3. If you registered for an activity, class, or program before April 3, you will be receiving additional information soon.
The city council will continue to meet as scheduled. All committee/commission meetings have been canceled through April 3.
Staff will evaluate the situation before reopening on Saturday, April 4. The city will continue to follow MDH recommendations.
At this time, MDH recommends following a “minimal to moderate” level of mitigation as outlined by the CDC. This includes:
Implementing social distancing measures
Reducing activities
Cancelling large gatherings of 250 or more people and any gathering of 10 or more people that include high-risk populations
To help keep our community healthy, please follow the below guidelines:
Stay home if you are sick or have been exposed to someone who is sick
Wash your hands with hot soapy water for 20 seconds before, during, and after visiting our facilities
Clean fitness equipment before and after use with the cleaning solution provided
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, or do so into your elbow
Avoid touching your mouth, nose, and eyes
The city will continue to provide updates at shoreviewmn.gov as they become available. Information on COVID-19 can also be found at cdc.gov or health.state.mn.us.
