After 28 years as city manager, Terry Schwerm will retire later this year. Schwerm has been instrumental in developing Shoreview into an outstanding and vibrant community. Some key accomplishments from his career in Shoreview include:
• Maintaining a AAA bond rating.
• Maintaining the city’s high quality of life.
• Expanding the community center twice.
• Creating a destination playground at Shoreview Commons.
• Renovating the maintenance center and building a water treatment plant.
• Continuing development of a comprehensive trail system.
In 2016, Schwerm was recognized for his leadership and dedication with the James F. Miller Leadership Award. This is the League of Minnesota Cities’ highest award for appointed officials.
Prior to Shoreview, Schwerm served as the assistant city manager for the city of Minnetonka and administrative assistant for the Village of Glencoe, Illinois, where he began his career in 1981.
“On behalf of the City Council, staff, residents and businesses, I want to thank Terry for his 28 years of service to the city,” Mayor Sandy Martin said. “There are not enough words to describe the impact he has had in making Shoreview the great community it is today. He truly sets the standard as a public servant with his dedication and commitment to the organization and community.”
— Submitted
