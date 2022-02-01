Shoreview City Council remembers Terry Quigley

SHOREVIEW — When Mayor Sandy Martin announced the roll call at a recent City Council meeting, she noted all council members were present except Council Member Terry Quigley, who died five days earlier.
“There’s an empty chair where Terry sat in for 21 years, and there’s a huge hole in our hearts,” she said.
Martin said Quigley rarely missed a meeting during his 21 years on the City Council.
“He was always enthusiastic and always prepared. He provided insight and thoughtful analysis on every issue before us,” Martin said. “We all knew that Terry would not only study the information in his packet, but also dig into wider analysis and study from every source that he could find.”
In addition to his role on the City Council, Quigley established a lifetime of giving back to the community. If there ever was a need to which he thought he could contribute, he volunteered.
He served for a decade in the 1970s on the Planning Commission. “I was fortunate enough to benefit from his leadership,” Martin said. “I learned everything I needed to know about running a public hearing from Terry Quigley.”
Martin said his leadership encapsulated these lessons: you study, listen, evaluate, explain and then make the best decision possible for the community. Quigley supported the business community with service on the Economic Development Commission and Economic Development Authority. He also served on many community fundraising boards and commissions.
“His name stood for honesty, integrity and credibility,” Martin said. Quigley worked behind the scenes for many venues and before he died, was counseling veterans who had lost their jobs. “He provided hope, encouragement and a practical plan for their futures.”
He also was a reading buddy in Mounds View schools. “He did all of this, not for recognition, not for votes, but because he saw a need and he wanted to help,” Martin said.
Martin explained she got a message from a former city planner who had worked with Quigley more than 30 years ago.
The message stated, “I will always treasure my time with him. In all situations he treated people with respect. He listened before speaking. He was very sincere, and he was certainly the champion of wit and humor. Thirty years later, that’s what people remember about Terry Quigley.”
Council Member Emy Johnson said she had the privilege of sitting next to Quigley for more than 10 years and admired his steadfast commitment to mankind and to his family.
“Terry loved his family deeply and we were his family as well,” Johnson said. “There is one thing I would do every time at council meetings, and that was to ensure Terry’s mic was on.”
Johnson turned Quigley’s microphone on and off for the last time at the Jan. 18 City Council meeting.
Council Member Cory Springhorn said Quigley’s generosity of spirit was fantastic. “I’ve learned so much from him, and I will miss him deeply,” Springhorn said.
Council Member Sue Denkinger remembers Quigley as always being prepared and setting the bar high for other council members.
“He was an excellent listener. I didn’t often know what he personally felt about things because everything to him was about the city and the residents,” Denkinger said. “I will definitely miss him, and I miss him already.”
Martin said that Quigley is irreplaceable, but in the coming weeks the council will carry out its responsibility to appoint a new council member.
“In the meantime, we will carry on the best we can without his guidance and his wisdom and his one-liners,” Martin said. “Thank you, Terry, for a lifetime of service and a belly laugh at every meeting.”
In other council action,
• The council reappointed Craig John and Allison Rykken to the Parks and Recreation Commission.
• The council appointed Nicole Westadt and reappointed Steve Solomonson to the Planning Commission.
• The council authorized staff to hire the BKV Group for the council chambers remodeling project. This project is part of the capital improvement program and will be completed this year.
The next Shoreview City Council meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, in council chambers at City Hall, 4600 Victoria St. N., in Shoreview.
