Shoreview's Citizen of the Year is traditionally recognized at the city’s annual Volunteer Appreciation Event, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic meant the 2020 celebration was canceled. This year's honoree, Helen Nelson, may have been recognized with less of the usual fanfare, though with no less gratitude, according to Mayor Sandy Martin.
Nelson, whom Martin called a “great friend and longtime booster of this community,” was formally recognized as the 2020 Citizen of the Year during the Nov. 16 City Council meeting. Since moving to Shoreview in the late 1970s, she has been an active volunteer with many communitywide initiatives, including as the Kindergarten Center Task Force chair, a Brownie and Girl Scout Troop leader, Shoreview Community Foundation board member, Slice of Shoreview Parade Committee member and the Suburban Ramsey County COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.
Shoreview resident Nancy Hite nominated Nelson for the award: “When I think of someone who exemplifies commitment and leadership to enhance Shoreview,” she wrote, “Helen Nelson is top of mind. In her both her personal and professional life, she donates time, money and talents to our community.”
As she accepted the award, Nelson said that her motivation for volunteering comes from her mother. “My mom used to say, 'If not you, who?' And that's one of the mantras I've taken through my whole life,” she said. “It's easy to say yes.”
In recognition of her service to the Shoreview community, Nelson's name will be added to the plaque honoring Citizen of the Year recipients of past years. The plaque is on permanent display in City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.