When longtime Shoreview City Council Member Terry Quigley passed away earlier this year, members of the council were tasked with choosing his replacement.
After a thorough application and interview process, the council named John Doan to serve on the City Council.
“This is a short-term appointment,” Mayor Sandy Martin said at the March 21 City Council meeting. “I thought it was very important that we have someone with some planning experience who would be up to speed on some of the projects that we have coming before us in the next couple of months that are critical planning issues.”
Doan currently serves on the Planning Commission. As part of the application process, he wrote a letter of interest to the City Council.
“First, I would like to acknowledge Terry Quigley’s faithful and tireless service over the span of 50 years to our beloved community,” Doan wrote in his letter. “Terry was a pillar of good governance and leadership that put the city and its residents front and center. It is humbling for me to seek this appointment to fill out Terry’s term on the council.”
Doan stated that he is interested in serving the city of Shoreview because it is an opportunity to build upon an already amazing community.
“Our city is endowed with many natural amenities, excellent schools, smart investments in community assets, stable housing and commercial tax base, caring residents and a great tradition of thoughtful city leadership,” he wrote.
Doan was born in Saigon, Vietnam, shortly before the city fell to the Viet Cong.
“We escaped as boat people and lived for a year in refugee camps near Singapore. I grew up in subsidized, affordable housing in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis,” Doan wrote. “My strong-willed, devote Catholic, single mom made sure I got good grades so I could get a scholarship to attend St. Thomas Academy. While it involved riding the bus for 2.5 hours every day to Mendota Heights, the Academy opened my world to new experiences and steered me to choose a different path for myself.”
Doan’s urban homelife and suburban schooldays piqued his interest in urban planning and community development. He received a bachelor’s degree at Carnegie Mellon University in civil and environmental engineering and went on to earn a master’s degree in public policy, with a concentration in housing, urban development and transportation at Harvard’s Kennedy School.
Doan served as a commissioned naval officer, chair of the State Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans, appointed member of the Metropolitan Council and chair of the Shoreview Planning Commission.
“Across these experiences, I recognize the importance that local land use authority, smart investment in
quality infrastructure and services, prudent fiscal stewardship and good city governance are vital ingredients to build strong, vibrant communities,” Doan wrote. “My commitment to public service brought me to work at five levels of government, from the City of New York to Hennepin County and the Metropolitan Council to the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the U.S. Navy.”
In a press release from the City of Shoreview, John and his wife Erin have two college-aged children who graduated from Mounds View High School. He is currently the vice president for operations and equity at Trellis, a non-profit that helps people optimize well-being as they age.
According to a press release from the City of Shoreview, when asked what he most looks forward to in this new role Doan said,
“My mom told me that God gave me two ears and one mouth, so I should listen twice as much as I talk. With that in mind, I am so honored and excited to listen, learn, and problem-solve with our great residents, staff, and fellow council members.”
Doan will take the oath of office at the next City Council meeting Monday, April 4.
Noelle Olson is Editor of the Shoreview Press. She can be reached at 651-407-1229 or shoreviewnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.