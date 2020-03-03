The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning about a potentially contaminated batch of heroin following a recent series of overdoses.
On Saturday, Feb. 22, the Sheriff's Office responded to two heroin overdoses in Shoreview and one in White Bear Township, all within a six-hour period. The overdoses were reported at 8:13 a.m., 11:25 a.m. and 1:42 p.m., respectively.
Deputies administered Narcan (naloxone) to all three of the victims. Two were revived. As of press time, the condition of the third individual was still under evaluation.
The close timing of those overdoses has the Sheriff's Office worried that a batch of heroin containing other dangerous substances and chemicals might be circulating throughout the Twin Cities metro area.
“While all illegal drugs are dangerous and pose the risk of serious injury or death to the user, the fact these overdoses occurred so close together is especially alarming and a sign that these drugs may be contaminated,” Undersheriff of Public Safety Jeff Ramacher said in a statement.
Two additional overdoses have also been reported in Anoka County and Hennepin County.
The Ramsey County cases remain under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
