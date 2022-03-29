Local churches are not about to give up the recipe to the perfect fish fry, but community members are welcome to stop by, try the fish for themselves and speculate as to why the Lenten Friday fish fry is so good.
In Lino Lakes, volunteers at St. Joseph of the Lakes Catholic Church are pan-frying and baking their Friday fish dinners with the help of St. Joseph’s Men’s Club and the Knights of Columbus. Cod is also the fish of choice at St. Joseph’s, which sports a unique breading to go with it.
“It has its own recipe. A cook of ours prepares it and all the breading, but he doesn’t tell us what’s in it. We’ve seen him put stuff in it, and we just cook it,” said Don Hohm of the St. Joseph’s Men’s Club.
Now in its 12th year of fish fries, the men’s club has found that folks like the choice of pan-fried or baked fish.
“It’s pretty evenly divided what people want. The baked is healthier, but the pan-fried is really, really good. Even the pan-fried is healthier than the deep fry. We soak them, then dry them with the added steps to the pan fry,” said Hohm.
To go with the fish, St. Joseph is serving tomato basil soup and homemade desserts.
“Being a good Catholic, you can’t have anything with meat in it,” said Hohm.
The men’s club is expecting over 200 people to attend the fish fry. Both Catholics and non-Catholics alike have appreciated the good food and good company on Friday night.
St. Joseph of the Lake will serve fish from 5-7 p.m. March 25, and April 1 at 171 Elm Street. Take-out and dine-in options are available.
As for the secret to the best fish fry in town? Hohm says it’s all about the camaraderie within the community, with a side of good fish.
Over in Hugo, the St. John’s Men’s Club is serving up the “World’s Greatest Fish Fry” with fresh Icelandic cod made to order at the Church of St. Genevieve.
“This is our 20th (year) of fish fries, and after a couple of them, we were able to find the best (fish) we could. We’ve gotten many compliments since,” said Men’s Club member Bill Courteau.
Courteau says the perfect fish fry means having the right cut of fish, but to get that crispy goodness, it all comes down to a special beer batter breading. The men’s club has also installed three new fryers, which cook the fish extra fast so each serving is made to eat right away. That was about all Courteau could share without giving any cooking secrets away.
To complement the fish, the St. John’s Men’s Club is serving boiled baby red potatoes and french fries from a well-researched recipe that’s supposed to mimic McDonald’s fries. St. Genevieve’s will also have mac and cheese, coleslaw and hearty oatmeal raisin cookies to finish off the meal.
“It’s all picked to complement the fish,” said Courteau.
St. Genevieve’s fish fry will be from 5-8 p.m. March 25, and April 1 and 8 at Fortin Hall, 14383 Forest Boulevard North in Hugo. Guests can choose to dine in, or pick up a meal to go.
Many other area churches have popular fish fries all throughout the north metro, so be sure to get out and try them while you can.
Staff Writer Corinne Stremmel can be reached at 651-407-1226 or lowdownnews@presspubs.com.
