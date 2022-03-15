Seniors recommit to fitness at Shoreview Community Center

It can take a good amount of motivation to recommit to fitness, but with the help of local senior fitness classes, that commitment can take place at any age.
Penny Sourile is working on her own fitness journey and is a regular at the Shoreview Community Center. Sourile has been working out since she was in her 40s. She stopped going to the gym for a short while before she discovered her community center’s senior fitness classes.
“I’ve always been a walker, but as you get older you lose some of the elasticity that you can’t get back by just walking,” said Sourile.
When Sourile first began classes at the community center about 2 ½ years ago, she remembers not being able to do some of the exercises at first. Now that she’s made the commitment to attending class, she says her balance and flexibility have dramatically improved.
Michelle Majkozak, the general manager of the Shoreview Community Center, explains that’s the goal of many of these classes.
“We do a chair yoga class that involves a lot of modified stretching, and it’s what it sounds like. It’s yoga, but based on a chair, but they do a lot of range of motion,” said Majkozak. “It really focuses on strength training and resistance exercises.”
For those wanting something other than strength training, Sourile recommends the “Let’s Move” class for cardio, describing it as “Zumba, but for older folks.”
“It’s so much fun. It’s all set to music, some current music on occasion, but nothing slow. We’re all working really hard,” said Sourile.
That sense of connection has been a bonus health benefit for seniors like Sourile. During the pandemic, Sourile’s fitness classes were among the places she felt safe socializing.
“It turned out to be my social life for a bit,” said Sourile. “I said to my instructors, this turned out to be my socializing and being a senior, there were a lot of places you didn’t want to go during the pandemic.”
Sourile’s fitness classes were twofold, providing her with a chance to exercise and make some new friends.
“Those of us that are regulars love these classes. I would recommend them to anybody,” she said.
The White Bear Lake YMCA offers senior fitness classes tailored to age group and ability level. Its Forever Well program offers wellness programs and activities for adults 55 and up.
Yoga, aquatics, strength training and some more unique classes like line dancing, Zumba and Tai Chi are among some of the popular senior fitness classes held at the YMCA.
COVID-19 was a challenge for many senior folks who avoided going out to their regular gym, so the White Bear Lake YMCA started offering virtual classes, which are continuing into this year.
“Now that people can do classes from their own home, say you’re a snowbird, you can take virtual classes. And these classes are continuing to grow,” said Forever Well Coordinator Laura McNiss. “The classes also let seniors get a sense of connection with the YMCA members and other community members.”
Staff Writer Corinne Stremmel can be reached by calling 651-407-1226 or emailing lowdownnews@presspubs.com.
