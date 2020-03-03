Secretary of State updates absentee ballot statistics

Voters throughout the state have been casting their ballots since absentee voting for the Presidential Nomination Primary opened Jan. 17. The primary will help determine both the Democratic and Republican party candidates for the November general election. To participate, voters must choose between a Democratic and Republican ballot.
As of Feb. 28, at least 70,334 total absentee ballots have been requested, including 60,503 Democratic and 9,811 Republican ballots.
Of the 36,726 absentee ballots that have been returned and accepted, 30,932 are Democratic and 5,787 are Republican.
Minnesota voters since 2014 have had the option of vote-from-home, or “no-excuse absentee” voting. All county election offices throughout the state also offer in-person absentee voting, commonly referred to as “early voting.” Since 2014, Minnesota voters have increasingly used vote-from-home and early in-person voting to cast their ballots.
