SHOREVIEW — The Mounds View Schools Education Foundation (MVSEF) Board of Trustees recently approved $50,000 in support of Mounds View Public Schools initiatives. The foundation works in partnership with district leadership to identify programs that require funding to advance priorities and innovations that reach students throughout the district.
“The foundation and the district share a common goal — supporting the schools that support our students,” said Superintendent Chris Lennox. “Our community is fortunate to have this partnership working together to make great things happen.”
The 2019-20 MVSEF funding initiatives include:
• School-owned instrument program, which increases access to school-owned musical instruments and subsidizes rental costs, making band and orchestra accessible to all families.
• Intentional social interactions, which support district-hosted events that bring people together, intentionally creating the conditions and removing barriers in order to improve connectivity and social equity gaps.
• Laurentian Environmental Center, which provides opportunities for all fifth and seventh graders to visit and study at the Laurentian Environmental Center, where students participate in hands-on activities directly tied to the district’s science curriculum.
• The Equity Promise Scholarship program, a comprehensive district level scholarship program tied directly to the goal of providing all students with opportunities beyond high school.
Board leadership transition
The Mounds View Schools Education Foundation is announces the appointment of Erik Rasmussen as board president. He has served on the board for more than four years as treasurer, vice president and now president. He is passionate about enhancing opportunities for all students throughout the Mounds View School District.
Rasmussen is senior vice president responsible for employee benefits underwriting for Voya Financial. He graduated from Mounds View High School in 1983, where he was the editor of the school newspaper and a member of the National Honor Society and participated on the boy’s hockey, tennis and soccer teams. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota in mathematics with an economics minor. He and his wife, Janelle, have two children, who graduated from Mounds View High School in 2012 and 2016.
“We are very fortunate to have Erik Rasmussen’s experience and passion to lead our organization,” said Heather Meyer, executive director of MVSEF.
Rasmussen said, “I feel a deep connection to the Mounds View School District. My family has a long history with Mounds View Schools — my daughters and I are alumni and my mother taught in the district. I have seen firsthand the impact a quality public school education has on a student, but also the broader community. I am excited about the continued growth of the MVSEF and look forward to working in partnership with Superintendent Lennox to support the students in our schools.”
MSVEF also announces Steve Yoch has concluded his term as president of the board of trustees but will continue to serve on the board in an ex-officio capacity. During his tenure, Yoch brought a fresh perspective and distinct level of commitment to the board.
The work of the Mounds View Schools Education Foundation reaches every school in the district, including the communities of New Brighton, Arden Hills, Mounds View, Shoreview, North Oaks, Roseville and Vadnais Heights.
Submitted by Amanda DePhillips
