Mounds View School Board Chair Jonathan Weinhagen was in elementary school at Valentine Hills when Marre Jo Sager began her 28-year run on the Mounds View School Board.
“You handed me my diploma 20 years ago,” Weinhagen said. “You’ve seen it all. You’ve done it all. This district is better because of you. This board is better because of you. And personally, I’m a better leader because of you.”
Sager announced her retirement earlier this year. Past and present board members recognized her long-term commitment to public service, education, students and families at the Dec. 7 school board meeting.
Weinhagan presented highlights of Sager’s achievements while on the school board. She started a hockey girls co-op with Mounds View and Irondale students which resulted in one of the first girls hockey teams in the state, with Sager at the helm. She was instrumental in creating flexibility in administrative staffing at schools. She championed the creation of school board liaisons at individual schools to ensure that each board member has the capacity to connect to the community in an important and meaningful way.
Sager has also served on the Northeast Metro 916 Intermediate School District School Board for 25 years.
Board Member Sandra Westerman said when she first joined the board, Sager became a guide and a mentor.
“After I was elected to the school board, Marre Jo called me up and invited me to breakfast and told me everything about 916,” Westerman said. “I didn’t know very much about the intermediate school district and how it serves our community. Marre Jo was then, and continues to be, a real champion for 916 and ensuring that we are all up to speed on with what’s happening in 916 and how it serves our community.”
Board Treasurer Shauna Bock researched some numbers that tell the tale of Sager’s experience on the board over the years and shared them with the board. Sager
• was elected in 1994.
• has worked with four different superintendents.
• has worked with approximately 25 school board members.
• helped the district with eight bonds and levies— seven of which were successful.
• attended approximately 621 school board meetings (not including Northeast Metro 916 District Board meetings).
• has seen 23,421 students graduate during her time on the school board.
Board Member Heidi Danielson has worked alongside Sager for two years. Her three children attended Mounds View schools and graduated from Irondale High School.
“It dawned on me that during that entire tenure, you were on this board and influencing the education that they all received in this district. That’s admirable, and I think we are better for it,” Danielson said.
Board Member Diane Glasheen thanked Sager for her passion and dedication to students throughout the years. “I honestly do not know anyone that has done so much public service that you have,” she said.
Board Member Jim DeMay reflected on Sager’s commitment to kids. “That’s why we're all here. You sure have gone above and beyond throughout years. I enjoy your wisdom and knowledge,” he said.
Superintendent Chris Lennox thanked Sager on behalf of himself and the leadership team for her 28 years of service.
“It’s a tremendous accomplishment, and we extend our deepest gratitude for all that you’ve done for us over that time,” Lennox said. “We wish you all the best as you move forward.”
Sager expressed gratitude and thanked everyone for their kind words.
“Thank you, as an aside, to the military for all of their service; including the Greatest Generation of World War II. We appreciate your service,” Sager said.
“When I think about all of the boards, superintendents, cabinets, assistants and everybody that I’ve worked with over the years, the one thing I always think about is everybody has their own point of view, but their passion for Mounds View students — even if we don’t agree, which doesn’t happen too often — we work together to find a common ground. I know that everybody brings their passion, and that’s what has made these 28 years so worthwhile and so enjoyable.”
She went on to say, “There were very few things that happened when I didn’t look forward to coming to meetings to figure out how to solve issues working with the board and superintendents to make sure that Mounds View students, their parents and the community felt heard and were given the best chance for their future.”
In other school board action:
• The board approved a resolution to certify the district’s 2022 property tax levy. The final certification will be forwarded to Ramsey County for processing of the final property tax statement. Tax statements will be sent out in March 2022. The property tax revenue will be available to the district for the 2022-23 school year. The total levy amount is approximately $63.56 million.
• The board adopted a resolution that the district remain closed for non-resident enrollment options for the 2022-23 school year. The current capacities of school buildings, return to in-person learning, pandemic enrollment changes were factors in this decision.
• Bock read the list of gifts the district received this period. There were seven gifts for school programs totaling $2,422.78, and 52 gifts received for the Ralph Reeder Food Shelf adding to a total of $71,713.28.
The next Mounds View School Board meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the District Center, 4570 Victoria St. N. in Shoreview.
Noelle Olson is a staff writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or 651-407-1229.
