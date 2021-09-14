Jacci Krebsbach doesn't live far from where she grew up on Rustic Place in Shoreview.
“My grandparents came here in 1939 from Duluth. My grandfather was Fred Denfeld, and his dad was Robert Edward Denfeld, who Denfeld school in Duluth was named after,” Jacci said.
“My grandfather came to Shoreview because he got a job at the state Capitol as director of public property for the state. My mother and dad built a tiny little house across the street from them, and that’s where I grew up on Rustic Place from 1946 to 1955. I’ve always been associated with being a Rustic Place kid.”
Jacci attended first grade at Wilbur Lake School, a one-room school in Shoreview; she went on to Lake Johanna Elementary, Edgewood Junior High and Mounds View High School, where she graduated in 1964.
She started working at the Shoreview Pharmacy in 1964 and worked there until 1980. “I was a cosmetics buyer and a gift buyer,” she said.
She married her husband Mike in 1968 and the couple moved to White Bear Lake. “I loved White Bear, and we were renting a duplex at the time … my husband graduated from White Bear Lake in 1964, and we lived there for a year,” Jacci said.
While living in White Bear Lake, Jacci received a call from someone who told her the cottage her grandpa owned was for sale. Mike and Jacci bought it in 1971. After their first-born daughter, Amanda, was born, they built a home on the property in 1977 because “my daughter needed a bedroom,” Jacci said.
The cottage they lived in became the Chickadee Boutique.
“Basically, the story of how the Chickadee started is I had girlfriends that were all young moms, and they all crafted, and they wanted to get together once a month and make stuff. I can’t craft, I don’t craft, I hate to craft — I just got together to drink wine and visit,” she laughed. “But I love working retail, I love doing displays, and I like that part of it, and that’s how the Chickadee began.”
In addition to Amanda, Mike and Jacci have twin girls — Emily and Elizabeth.
“When the girls were born, I didn’t go back to work because I couldn’t afford day care ,and the girls were preemies so I tried to make the Chickadee work so I could be here with them,” Jacci said.
When her twin daughters started school, Jacci decided to take a six-week career counseling class at Lakewood State Junior College (now Century College). At the end of the class, the professor went through career options best suited for her.
“I remember one was a florist and one was a politician … I laughed at that one,” Jacci said. “She (the professor) said, ‘What you need to do is own your own business in sales.’ I told her, ‘That’s what I’m doing,’ and she said, ‘You’re living your perfect life and you don’t even know it.’
“Then she came back and said, ‘Let me tell you why. You need a job with a beginning and an end like a teacher does. You could not work in a job that is year-round. You need to work with people, and you wouldn’t flourish in a job that was the same people every day.’”
That made Jacci reflect on a clerk job she had during high school in an office at the State Capitol. “I remember telling my mom, ‘I’m never working in an office ever again; it’s so boring,’” Jacci laughed.
For 15 years Jacci hosted a cable show called the “Tale of Ten Cities,” which featured the cities of Shoreview, North Oaks, Mounds View, Lauderdale, Roseville, New Brighton, Arden Hills, Falcon Heights, Little Canada and St. Anthony.
She was interviewed on one of their first shows and was later asked by the producer if she could fill in as a co-host for someone who was going on vacation. After that, she was asked to host the show permanently.
“It was a half-an-hour show, and we featured people, places and events from the 10 cities,” she said. “I just liked meeting all the people, and it really was a lot of fun.”
Jacci is now nearly 75 years old and wears many hats. She is the board chair of the Slice of Shoreview committee, president of the Shoreview Historical Society and owner of the Chickadee Boutique.
In 1991, Jacci got a call from then Shoreview Mayor Dick Wedell about forming the Shoreview Historical Society. She became involved with the Slice of Shoreview because she wanted a booth for the Historical Society and joined the volunteer committee. “Ever since I started going to the meetings, I was hooked on the Slice,” she said.
Jacci said after all these years, she still gets excited every year for Taste of Shoreview, Slice of Shoreview and the Chickadee Boutique.
“All these different groups are so much fun to be with,” Jacci said. “My Slice committee is amazing, and my assistant at Chickadee, Lana Hendricks, has been with me for over 30 years, and she’s just amazing to work with.”
Jacci and her team of volunteers organize Taste of Shoreview, which will be back this winter on Feb. 17 at the Shoreview Community Center. She said she came up with the idea because she was looking for a winter fundraiser for the Slice of Shoreview fireworks.
“It’s called the Taste of Shoreview because a lot of the Shoreview restaurants can’t do the Slice in tents. They can’t be showcased, and they can be recognized at the taste,” Jacci said.
Jacci dabbles in writing and was the sports editor for the Mounds View High School newspaper “The Viewer.” She writes the newsletter “Historical ShoreVIEWS” for the Shoreview Historical Society.
When she’s not organizing an event, working at the Historical Society or running the Chickadee Boutique, Jacci is in a book club and a neighborhood Bunco group. “People in this neighborhood (known as the Rustic Place neighborhood) are close, and work as a unit.”
Every year in her neighborhood, Jacci and Mike host a Fourth of July picnic at their home.
“I invite everyone in the neighborhood and 85 to 100 people come here. We do a parade and the kids decorate their bikes and throw candy,” she said. “Generally, it’s been in our backyard, and we've been doing that for 41 years since 1980. It’s a great tradition.”
Mike and Jacci have three grandchildren and have always loved sports. “We had North Star season tickets for at least five years and are really big hockey fans,” she said. “We also love to go on drives to Duluth or wherever the road takes us.”
Noelle Olson is a staff writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or 651-407-1229.
