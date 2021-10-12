Rotary teams up with area theaters for fundraising event

When the Rotary Club of Arden Hills & Shoreview was considering alternatives for fundraising events to support its local and international charitable projects, it occurred to members that one of the other great community assets in the area might be able to help. Rotarians thought that perhaps Lakeshore Players Theatre in White Bear Lake might be persuaded to lend their talents with which they have entertained audiences for the past 68 years.
The result was a joint venture that served the purposes of each group by helping Rotary raise funds while spreading awareness in the Shoreview/Arden Hills area of Lakeshore Players and its co-occupants of the Hanifl Performing Arts Center, Children’s Performing Arts, as options for available and high-quality weekend entertainment.
Dubbed “Shoreview LIVE,” the event took place at the Shoreview Community Center last month where Lakeshore Players brought several extraordinary singers with live accompaniment and sound system expertise, plus two short plays that were simultaneously hilarious and thought-provoking. Children’s Performing Arts provided numbers performed by three young cast members from the musical, “Fame.” Together, the two theater groups wowed the audience of more than 100.
Funds raised will be used to support Rotary’s efforts locally and around the world, which are aimed at reducing poverty, providing basic education, defeating disease, creating opportunity and promoting peace worldwide.
For more information about Rotary, visit www.ardenhillsshoreviewrotary.org.
— From the Rotary Club of Arden Hills & Shoreview
