Learn about the problem of human trafficking in our community and how to protect our youth from it by registering for a free virtual community forum moderated by Angela Davis of Minnesota Public Radio on Thursday, April 15 from 7- 8:30 p.m.
The webinar, sponsored by the Arden Hills/Shoreview and New Brighton/ Mounds View Rotary Clubs, will highlight the problem of human trafficking in our community. It will provide the tools parents, students, educators and concerned citizens need to keep our youth safe.
Numbers on scope of the human trafficking problem vary widely due to the hidden nature of the crime, but one reliable source estimates that over one-half of the active sex trafficking cases in the US involve children. The average age of children when they are initially coerced into sex trafficking is from 12 to 14 years old.
A panel of four experts will join forces to give viewers the information they need to identify the potential predators and likely victims. The panelists will also focus how to spot the warning signs in order to prevent it and how to keep our youth safe online.
The panelists include Jessica Bartholomew, founder of Anti Child Trafficking United; Cynthia Terlouw, founder of Terebinth Refuge, a place for victims to recover; Eleana Lukes, a trafficking survivor; and Paul Kroshus, a police detective specializing in victim centered investigations and a member of the East Metro Human Trafficking Task Force.
You can register for the free virtual community forum by going to adenhilllsshoreviewrotary.org and clicking on “register here.” In addition, you can register by scanning the QR Reader Code appearing on the event flyer being distributed throughout the community.
The free, live community forum is limited to the first 500 registrants. However, those registering after that threshold will be given a link to view a recording of the event.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.