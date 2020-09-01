Rock the School House’ will rock on to support students

The Mounds View Schools Education Foundation (MVSEF) has announced its 2020 installment of Rock the School House. The Foundation’s Board of Trustees approved a recommendation to pivot from an in-person event to a virtual event, slated for Nov. 14.
“This year has thrown us multiple curve balls. That doesn’t mean that we can’t handle them,” said Erik Rasmussen, MVSEF board president and a North Oaks resident. “Numerous fundraisers and benefits are being conducted successfully in an online format, and our event will be no exception.”
Rock the School House is the annual flagship fundraiser for MVSEF. The dollars raised during this event are critical in their efforts to enhance opportunities for the students in the Mounds View School District. Without the support of this community through participation in this fundraiser, the ability to meet the challenges ahead will be significantly limited.
MVSEF works hand-in-hand with the district. As the Mounds View School District takes important measures to plan for the unprecedented upcoming school year, Mounds View and Irondale alumni, parents and community members have asked how they can help the Mounds View Schools during this unsettled time. Accordingly, MVSEF will partner with the school district to raise funds to cover expenses related to the pandemic.
MVSEF Executive Director Heather Meyer said that the Foundation is poised to be the bridge between those who want to help our students and the students who need it most. “At present, the leadership of Mounds View Public Schools have identified the need for unrestricted resources that will allow them to ensure reliable internet access for students, as well appropriate technology to support learning, both at home and in school,” she said. Additional expenses are anticipated to safeguard staff and students in our schools throughout this transitional learning period.
MVSEF’s commitment to the district spans over 30 years, and at no time has its support been more vital given the multitude of challenges confronting our school community. Now in its ninth year, Rock the School House is an opportunity for the entire school community to participate.
“The Foundation believes in supporting our local business community, and therefore, Rock the School House was held at a venue within our community. Unfortunately, the venue had limited capacity,” Meyer said. “With this new online format, we can welcome many more attendees virtually.”
Though Rock the School House will look different this year, organizers are excited to offer
