“This year will be legendary, and we plan to rock on with our friends in the school community,” Amanda DePhillips, director of special events said.
Rock the School House will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Heritage Center of Brooklyn Center, 6155 Earle Brown Drive in Brooklyn Center.
“Historically more than 300+ community supporters, district parents, alumni and staff have come together to celebrate this special event,” DePhillips said. “This year we anticipate a full house for a festive evening where our guests will show their support of the students of Mounds View Public Schools.”
Back by popular demand, people can test their ring-tossing skills with “We’ve Got the Spirits Ring Toss” presented by The Diffley Team.
“The line for this crowd favorite is never-ending and the roar of the crowd when someone wins is electrifying!” DePhillips said.
Also returning this year is local fashion illustrator Claire Ward. She will be on hand to sketch people in only five to seven minutes and will receive a free portrait.
“We worked with Claire last year at our event, and the attendees were very impressed so we’re excited to have her back for another year,” DePhillips said. “And in honor of the 10th Anniversary, the Foundation is planning a few additional activities, like “Putting, Plinko and the Purple One,” and “Rings & Things.” “We have a few more surprises in store for our attendees. They just might see a few legendary rockers mingling about.”
DePhillips said the Rock the School House online auction has become a tradition for many over the years. Nearly all of the items in this auction are donated by businesses in the community, staff and families within the school district.
“The online auction is another way for our attendees to give to the Mounds View Schools Education Foundation,” DePhillips said. “The money raised through the auction benefits the students. You can find something for everyone and at every price point, making this auction something everyone can enjoy.”
How it began
According to Mindy Handberg, former MVSEF executive director & current coordinator of community partnerships at Mounds View Schools, 10 years ago the MVSEF went through significant changes, including a new name (formerly 621 Foundation), identity and website.
“The staff and board of trustees wanted to celebrate those changes with the community and scheduled the first Rock the School House event at Silverwood Park in St. Anthony,” Handberg said. “We sold out the first event featuring the Belfast Cowboys band, which included some of our very own teachers. Since that first event, Rock the School House format has evolved, but the intent to bring our community together to celebrate an incredible school district has remained the same.”
According to Heather Meyer, MVSEF executive director, the money raised through this event and other efforts, are directed to a variety of initiatives that align with the Mounds View School District’s operating priorities.
Examples of these over the years include – funding for the ACT exam to juniors at no cost, increasing access to school-owned music instruments, improving access to materials in STEAM labs, providing initial inventory of books and materials for the two Kindergarten Center libraries and supporting the Equity Promise Scholarship Program.
“We believe Rock the School House has a tradition of offering staff, parents and alumni a chance to celebrate the value and importance of the foundation’s work,” Meyer said. “Rock the School House is notably the MVSEF’s primary source of revenue – the more money we raise, the more our students benefit. We are always excited to see everyone come together for our annual fundraiser and invest in the programs we support that enhance the lives of our students and their families.”
Tickets are available now through Sept. 20. https://MVSEF22.givesmart.com.
