The youth robotics team Spontaneous Construction is heading to the FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) World Championship from April 19-22, in Houston, Texas.
FIRST stands for — For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology. The nine-member team is composed of juniors and seniors from Mounds View and Southwest high schools. Team members built a robot to grab cones and stack them on different poles, and took first place at the Minnesota FIRST Tech Challenge state tournament.
“This is our fifth year as a team, and we’ve always strived for the goal of winning state and making our way to the world championship,” team member Jackie Lee said. “After seeing all five years of our hard work accumulate to this one moment, it felt very unrealistic at first, but then it’s finally happening. We saw this coming because we know we’ve worked so hard to get to this spot.”
Team member Aaron Lam said being state champions is gratifying because the team worked hard on its robot.
“It’s a collective community where we’re our own teams building our own robots but a lot of the time we’re also meeting with other teams and working with them,” Lam said. “Over time, we slowly grew into this one team that everybody in Minnesota knew pretty much and we were friends with a ton of the volunteers and a ton of the other teams. It was really nice to see that all of our hard work paid off and being recognized as the first-place winner at state.”
The team is active in the Minnesota robotics community and has made friends from all over the country.
“We have friends in Connecticut that we’re really excited to see at the world championship,” Lee said. “We also helped out teams in Norway and Utah. We’re excited to not only meet these people in person for the first time but also see some of our old friends who are also from different states.”
Team members are excited and a little nervous about going to the competition because they want to prove that the team’s robot is competitive.
“Most teams will use a drivetrain called a Mecanum that has these wheels with rollers on them so it’s able to move both forward and backward and also left to right,” said team member Ian Buerge. “However, one of the core items for teams is being innovative and unique. So this year we decided to try something new and create a drivetrain called a swerve drivetrain, which is on our robot right now. So what makes the drivetrain unique is that it has a number of pods on it that rotate independently of each other. So we can orient them in any direction. Each of these pods are running by two separate motors, which control the same time the rotation moving the wheel in the middle. So this makes it essentially twice as strong as a Mecanum drive.”
The team prides itself in always trying to push the boundaries of what it means to be an FTC team.
“It’s really just about how we wanted to learn and challenge ourselves as humans,” Wood said. “Making the innovative robot and having these new and creative designs is pushing ourselves to do the most unique thing. We’ve been working so long and so hard on this that we really want to see it succeed at worlds.”
Spontaneous Construction is led by coach Norton Lam. He said that the team has not only learned about robotics through their robotics program but also life skills like teamwork and public speaking. Team members have shared their experiences through robot demonstrations at the Minnesota State Fair, the Minnesota Science Museum, Ramsey County libraries and many other public venues.
The FTC World Championship will feature 160 robotic teams from around the world. It includes sponsors like Rockwell Automation, Google and Walt Disney Imagineering.
“We are happy to represent Minnesota and Shoreview at the world championship, which is kind of like the robotic Olympics, which will have about 60,000 audience members watching all these robots compete,” Lee said. “We will be competing alongside other world-class teams from China, Norway and Lithuania.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.