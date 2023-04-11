The youth robotics team Spontaneous Construction is heading to the FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) World Championship from April 19-22, in Houston, Texas.

FIRST stands for — For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology. The nine-member team is composed of juniors and seniors from Mounds View and Southwest high schools. Team members built a robot to grab cones and stack them on different poles, and took first place at the Minnesota FIRST Tech Challenge state tournament.

