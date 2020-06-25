The exit ramp from westbound I-694 to Rice Street will close to traffic on June 29, and is expected to remain closed through late summer. Motorists will detour on westbound I-694 to the Victoria Street exit ramp and then eastbound on I-694 to the Rice Street exit ramp. The I-694/Rice Street interchange project began last year and will improve traffic flow and create better pedestrian and bike facilities along Rice Street. Visit ramseycounty.us/694Rice for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.