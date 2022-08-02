SHOREVIEW – Last month, County Manager Ryan O’Connor sent a letter on behalf of the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners in response to the term sheet that the Arden Hills City Council and
Alatus signed earlier this year for Rice Creek Commons.
The county’s letter reiterated the board’s commitment to finding a path to a development agreement that meets the goals of Arden Hills as well as Ramsey County’s goals of:
• Prioritizing equitable development.
• Addressing the housing crisis.
• Building an energy-forward community.
• Respecting taxpayer investments.
• Increasing density to meet taxpayer goals.
In this letter, the board reiterated that any plans for this once-in-a-generation development opportunity – an opportunity with significant regional impact – must be grounded in both city and county goals and in partnership with the local community.
Last summer, conversations with dozens of community members yielded important and several suggestions from the community. Some of the key takeaways were the need to be more transparent in providing information to the community, a clear Ramsey County vision for Rice Creek Commons and what specific development terms will achieve that vision.
• Frethem is inviting the entire community to an event intended to provide transparent information and share how Ramsey County believes different proposed development terms would help achieve the county’s goals. The open house style engagement event will provide community opportunities to learn from county staff and third-party organizations and to take a vehicle tour of the Rice Creek Commons site with county staff. All event participants will be able to share their feedback, priorities and questions. Frethem considers this a continuation of the conversations that started last summer and believes these conversations must continue until there is clarity, collaboration and consensus about the pathway for Rice Creek Commons.
• Who: All community members interested in the Rice Creek Commons development.
• What: An open house for community conversation, information and visioning.
• Where: Ramsey County Public Works Building, Marsden Room, 1425 Paul Kirkwold Dr. in Arden Hills.
• When: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.
• More information and tickets: https://bit.ly/RCCOpenHouse2022.
— Ramsey County
