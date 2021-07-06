Rice Creek Chain of Lakes: An underused recreation gem

Those seeking peaceful lake recreation opportunities in the northeast metro area might not have the Rice Creek Chain of Lakes at the top of their list. They probably should.
Throughout the open water season, visitors to the lake chain are treated to large tracts of wetland habitats and their natural residents. Kayakers and canoeists will also get a uniquely quiet experience, since shallow, weedy lakes discourage motor use. What’s more, those who explore there have the chance to witness environmental and habitat restoration work firsthand.
The Rice Creek water trail traditionally starts below the dam at Peltier Lake and descends through George Watch, Marshan, Rice and Baldwin lakes, all passable on Rice Creek. That stretch—from the dam to the takeout spot below Baldwin Lake— is almost 7 miles long. It is characterized by a wider creek bed and gentler flow and is considered good for beginning paddlers.
Past travelers of the water trail may remember large numbers of carp in the lakes and creek. Today, they will encounter fewer of them. That is because a recent University of Minnesota carp study has “bloomed into a full-fledged carp management program,” as Matt Kocian, lake and stream specialist for the Rice Creek Watershed District (RCWD), puts it.
Formerly allowed free passage, carp had been damaging vegetation, increasing turbidity and worsening algae blooms. Through the use of fish barriers (which paddlers may encounter) and “box nets,” that is beginning to change. Kocian notes, “this was the first year we put a big dent in the population.”
Approximately 16,000 carp have been removed from the system in the past year. The goal is to achieve an 80% reduction of the population, which was estimated at more than 30,000.
Another invasive species that has found a home in the Rice Creek watershed is curly-leaf pondweed. RCWD Communication and Outreach Coordinator Beth Carreño said it can make passage on what she calls “an important water trail” difficult when it is at its vegetative peak. She explains that a recent drawdown of Lake Peltier was “somewhat successful” in reducing curly-leaf pondweed, and RCWD continues to work at it throughout the system. “(The Rice Creek Chain) is an area of high concern because of carp and curly-leaf ... we’re looking at future projects.”
From invasive species control efforts to streambank restoration projects on stretches of the rest of what Kocian calls “Middle Creek” (between Baldwin and Long lakes), those who follow Rice Creek’s meandering path can see that work up close. In the big scheme of things, it’s all about attaining the best water quality possible.
Right now, it doesn’t look like many kayak and canoe users make use of the Rice Creek Water Trail. Kocian and Carreño estimate usage to be on the lighter side and admit there are no statistics available. This is mainly because no single agency oversees the recreational use of the water trail. Infrastructure is light, and access is provided cooperatively between RCWD and Ramsey and Anoka counties.
Todd Murawski, recreation program coordinator of Anoka County Parks, has also observed sparing use of the water trail. He administers the canoe and kayak rental program at Wargo Nature Center, located on the north end of George Watch Lake. He estimates a “few hundred” people typically rent watercraft there throughout the typical summer.
From George Watch, Murawski says it’s possible to portage up into Peltier Lake or paddle down through the water trail to Baldwin and back, though few typically do. He reports most users stay on George Watch Lake.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Wargo rental fleet was reduced to six kayaks and four canoes (normally nine and six, respectively) for sanitizing purposes. A reservation system was also put into place, but Murawski expects to return to a “first-come, first-served” model and full offering of watercraft in 2022.
According to the Wargo Nature Center website, canoe and kayak rentals are $20 for 2 hours, or $30 per day. Introduction to kayaking classes are also offered there several times per season.
In addition to the lake access provided at Wargo Nature Center, main access points to the Rice Creek Water Trail (with parking) include the dam on Peltier Lake; along Aqua Lane between Marshan and Rice lakes; on East Golden Lake Road; and at County Road I. Interested paddlers can visit the RCWD website, ricecreek.org, to check water levels and see a map of the Rice Creek Chain of Lakes and the rest of the water trail.
