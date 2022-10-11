Residents express concerns over boardwalks on Vadnais-Snail Lakes Regional Park trails

Residents express concerns over boardwalks on Vadnais-Snail Lakes Public meetings don’t typically draw a large crowd, but it was standing room only at the Shoreview Community Center on Sept. 28 as the Ramsey County Parks and Recreation held a community meeting on the 2022 Vadnais-Snail Lakes Regional Park Trail Improvements Feasibility Study.
Mark McCabe, the director of Ramsey County Parks and Recreation said that the feasibility study was done in response to resident’s concerns about flooding in the area known as Wetland A. The master planning process determined the public’s desire to reestablish the trail system within this section of the park.
Boardwalks were identified as the most likely means to make trail connections, but with a desire to maintain as much bituminous trail as possible. Additional drainage efficiency work completed by the Ramsey-Washington Metro Watershed District (RWMWD) has provided more refined data that will need to be considered for any future trail development within the park.
“The boardwalk option is about what’s legally permitted and what would essentially guarantee to a certain degree that there wouldn’t be flooding in the future,” McCabe said.
Larry Swope, Shoreview resident and President of the RWMWD, lives on the trail and said his backyard has been flooded many times but doesn’t believe a boardwalk is the best solution.
“The bottom line is putting a boardwalk in an area that is very natural is not something that people I’ve talked to are in favor of,” Swope said. “A boardwalk is intrusive and changes the character of the area and they are not natural.”
The boardwalk proposed for the Snail Lake Trail would be 10 feet wide with a nine-foot clear tread width and flat, non-sloped profile. In locations where the boardwalk is 30-inches or less from the ground, no railing is needed. The boardwalk will have a 6-inch-wide curb on both sides to keep people from the boardwalk edge. If the boardwalk is more than 30-inches from the ground, a 42-inch railing is required for fall protection.
MaCabe said there is an estimate on a lengthy section of boardwalk which is estimated at $2 million.
“We don’t have a plan that’s moving forward into construction phase or anything like that,” MaCabe said. “We do have the opportunity to modify plans and take what we heard from the meeting and try and see what we can to reduce the amount of boardwalk that we put in place.
“We heard the community saying that they would like very limited boardwalk or no boardwalk,” he added. “We are going back to the set of options that were looked at and seeing if we can modify those based on the feedback that we heard.”
For more information on the 2022 Vadnais-Snail Lakes Regional Park Trail Improvements Feasibility Study go to https://bit.ly/3ymbULy.
