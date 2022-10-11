Residents express concerns over boardwalks on Vadnais-Snail Lakes Regional Park trails

An area on the Vadnais -Snail Lakes trail where proposed boardwalks could be placed.

 Noelle Olson | Press Publications

Residents express concerns over boardwalks on Vadnais-Snail Lakes Public meetings don’t typically draw a large crowd, but it was standing room only at the Shoreview Community Center on Sept. 28 as the Ramsey County Parks and Recreation held a community meeting on the 2022 Vadnais-Snail Lakes Regional Park Trail Improvements Feasibility Study.

Mark McCabe, the director of Ramsey County Parks and Recreation said that the feasibility study was done in response to resident’s concerns about flooding in the area known as Wetland A. The master planning process determined the public’s desire to reestablish the trail system within this section of the park. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.