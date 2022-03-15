Karl Brown, director of community education, presented an update on community education and upcoming programs during a recent Mounds View School Board meeting.
Registration for summer days camps will open at 9 a.m. Monday, March 21.
“This summer we are are going to have eight weeks of summer day camps Monday through Thursday, and optional field trips on Fridays,” Brown said.
He anticipates that 2,000 people will enroll in summer camps this year.
A new program offered this summer is language camps — Spanish, French and Chinese.
Brown said another new offering this year is a summer camp and family expo, which will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Turtle Lake Elementary School in Shoreview. The expo will be a free event for families and community members. He said 450 people have already registered for the expo.
“We're excited about this event, and we've gotten great feedback from the community,” Brown said.
The director of community education also noted that possible upcoming adult enrichment programs being developed for fall 2022 include cooking/meal preparation, fitness/recreation, community mental health, and visual and performing arts.
“We've seen pretty good success in our adult classes,” Brown noted.
To view the summer catalog, go to https://www.moundsviewschools.org/Page/11459.
Comments to the Board
Three people signed up during Comments to the Board before the Mounds View School Board meeting March 8. All school board members were present.
Lois Comry discussed how monoclonal antibodies are produced using human blood stem cells based on an article she read.
Christine LaDuke said because she doesn't agree with critical race theory, people might think she is a white supremacist, which she said is far from the truth.
“The thing that shaped me most was being raised during the Civil Rights Movement,” LaDuke said, “seeing people sacrifice their lives so their children and grandchildren could have a better future. The things they opposed most was segregation, prejudice and racism. And now critical race theory teaches that.”
Board Chair Jonathan Weinhagen said the board will come together and talk about the issues brought up that are within the scope of the board's work and related to government.
“It's super helpful to hear your perspective and have you here this evening,” Weinhagen said.
Other board action
•Chris Paquette, director of operations, provided an update on upcoming summer operations projects across the district. Paquette detailed upcoming projects and noted there would be regular maintenance such as casework, painting and flooring repair across district buildings.
•Jen Lodin, executive director of student support and engagement, and Chris Paquette provided an update on the district operation goal (DOP) of centralizing the district’s welcome and enrollment services. Lodin shared that the welcome and enrollment center would be located at the District Center and would be operational at some point during the 2022-23 school year. Paquette gave an overview of the construction and work on the space for the center.
•Treasurer Shauna Bock read the list of gifts the district received this period. There were nine gifts for school programs totaling $9,819.24, and 22 gifts received for the Ralph Reeder Food Shelf, which totaled $68,219.34. The total amount donated so far this school year is $548,966.69.
The next Mounds View School Board meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, at the District Center, 4570 Victoria St. N. in Shoreview.
