It’s never too early to start thinking about summer plans — even at the tail end of winter.
Community Education of Mounds View Public Schools will hold its Summer Community Expo from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Chippewa Middle School, 5000 Hodgson Road in North Oaks.
Registration for summer programs opens at 9 a.m. Monday, March 27.
“The nice thing about our programs is we can continue to add new opportunities online, so we are still building some that came in after the publication days,” said Karl Brown, director of community education. “By the time registration opens we’ll even have more classes in there, but it’s a really good look at what we’re doing and what we’ll have available for families.”
Adult education courses will be offered mid-June through mid-August, and include GED, English as Second Language (ESL), Career Pathways, citizenship, CDL training and driver’s education, which is designed for participants to pass the written test (behind-the-wheel is not included).
Schuyler Gillespie, adult education coordinator, said online testing is available for students and the public through the Pearson Vue Testing Center.
Common tests administered include those for GED, IT certifications, teacher licensure, pharmacy technician and ParaEducator.
New classes for school-age children being offered this summer include Rubik’s Cube Club, youth bowling, middle school clay, sports skills (basketball, soccer, football), Spanish and various art classes.
“We’ve added a number of sport classes, really the experiential ones (for) younger ages where they’re not necessarily a club level or association level, but something you can try out a sport and see if you like it,” Brown said.
There are a variety of programs being offered this summer for adults. Brown said that glass blowing will be back this summer. He noted that many of the adult programs are off-site.
“We’ve found with our adult programs that it’s a lot easier for people to travel to spaces, so identifying those places that would be fun opportunities that we can help vet and understand what the program would be and make it a good value for our residents,” Brown said.
Programs offered for families include star watching with retired meteorologist Mike Lynch, vingo (an interactive game that combines music, trivia and bingo), family nights at Wild Mountain, family clay and art nights, and family movie nights.
“We’re expanding some opportunities for movie nights out on our fields,” Brown said. “One thing that we’re hoping for is our turf fields are great because they don’t have the same number of bugs because they are always drier than a grass field, so if you watch a nine o’clock movie, it isn’t as buggy as it could be.”
Summer enrichment and new day camp programs this summer will include the Northern Clay Center, Minnesota Cube Communities, e2 Engineers and Dash Sports.
“Some new opportunities with off-site working with Bwana Archery in Little Canada to offer some introductory archery classes and they have a shooting range,” Brown said.
Other programs include early childhood, summer band and orchestra, sports camps and clinics, and multigenerational/family opportunities.
“We have a paranormal investigation program which is not only 101, but we also have 102,” Brown said. “If you try out the first one and feel like you need more, there will be an opportunity to build those paranormal investigation skills. We’ll see how that one goes. I think it should be fun. We heard some good feedback from other districts that have tried it out.”
To view the summer catalog, go to https://www.moundsviewschools.org/Page/12345.
Other school board notes:
• The estimated enrollment for the Mounds View School District for the 2023-24 school year is 11,270 students. Bernice Humnick, executive director of business services, said enrollment data will be monitored until the start of the school year. For a chart of currently projected enrollments by school and grade, go to bit.ly/3L4m2jn.
• Upcoming summer projects in the Mounds View School District include remodeling the special education wing and the career and college center at Irondale High School. Darin Johnson, executive director of school management, said there will be districtwide painting, concrete repair and replacement, asphalt repair, parking lot seal-coating and striping, tree replacement at all locations for trees removed due to emerald ash borer disease, replacement of exterior doors and upgrading of failing card readers, and regular maintenance across district buildings.
• Kathryn O’Brien from the Bridges Program, Mackenzie Keimig from Mounds View High School and Rich Rosivach from Irondale High School are semifinalists for the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award. Superintendent Chris Lennox said they are among the 33 semifinalists throughout the state.
• School board member Jim DeMay read the list of gifts the district received this period. There were 11 gifts for school programs totaling $3,228.57, and 16 gifts received for the Ralph Reeder Food Shelf that totaled $15,009.15.
The next Mounds View School Board meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the District Center, 4570 Victoria St. N. in Shoreview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.