Redistricting draws new boundaries in Shoreview

Every 10 years following the federal census, Minnesota undergoes a redistricting process that redraws congressional and state legislative district boundaries.
The purpose of redistricting is to make sure that each legislative district contains roughly the same number of people so that persons in each district are equally represented.
In Minnesota, the state Legislature is responsible for redistricting Minnesota’s Senate and House districts. Since Minnesota’s Senate and House were unable to agree on district maps, the new maps were drawn by a five-member panel of judges.
Shoreview is now within Senate District 40 and House Districts 40A and 40B.
According to Shoreview Assistant City Manager Renee Eisenweiss, the new district boundaries require that the city establish new precinct boundaries and polling places. Polling places must be located in close proximity to the voters served by the location.
The new House District boundary moved north, splitting city Precinct 4 in half. Precincts should also follow school district boundaries. The city is in two school districts — Mounds View and Roseville. Shoreview’s Precinct 1, the only precinct located within the Roseville School District, will maintain the same boundaries. Precinct boundaries should follow major roadways, railways and highways to avoid dividing neighborhoods or city blocks.
State Rep. Kelly Moller of Shoreview will run for reelection in November in a new legislative district. Moller’s old District 42A will become District 40A. The new district includes parts of Shoreview and New Brighton, as well as all of Arden Hills and Mounds View.
The newest parts of her district are in several precincts in New Brighton (including most of the area north of I-694), while parts of Shoreview located mostly south of Tanglewood Drive will shift to a new district currently held by State Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn.
In a written statement, Moller said, “I look forward to talking to voters this summer and fall to hear their concerns and comments, especially new constituents in New Brighton.”
New boundaries in the Senate
•District 38 is currently represented by Roger Chamberlain. The area that was part of District 38 is now part of Senate Districts 32, 33 and 36.
•District 42 currently is currently represented by Jason Isaacson. The area that was part of Senate District 42 is now part of Senate Districts 39, 40, 44 and 36.
•District 43 is currently represented by Chuck Wiger. The area that was part of Senate District 43 is now part of Senate Districts 44, 33 and 36.
New boundaries in the House
•District 38A is currently represented by Donald Raleigh. The area that was part of House District 38A is now part of House Districts 36A, 33A, 32B and 32A.
•District 38B is currently represented by Amy Wazlawik. The area that was part of House District 38B is now part of House Districts 36B, 36A and 33A.
•District 42A is now currently represented by Kelly Moller. The area that was part of House District 42A is now part of House Districts 40B, 40A and 39A.
•District 42B is currently represented by Jamie Becker-Finn. The area that was part of House District 42B is now part of House Districts 44A, 40B and 36B.
•District 43A is currently represented by Peter Fischer. The area that was part of House District 43A is now part of House Districts 44A, 36B and 33A.
•District 43B is currently represented by Leon Lillie. The area that was part of House District 43B is now part of House Districts 44B and 44A.
