Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the new Shoreview Skatepark Plaza debuted with little fanfare, but is nevertheless open to the public and has already been drawing a crowd.
The old wooden skating ramps at the Shoreview Commons have been replaced with a new concrete skatepark. The 7,500 square foot plaza flows with the natural topography of the space, featuring a blend of terrains, as well as stairs, handrails and benches.
Mayor Sandy Martin said that the feedback she has heard from visitors to the new skatepark thus far has been largely positive.
“I have heard from the young people that are using the park and many of their parents, and that's been quite glowing,” she said. “It's been really fun to hear the kids when I'm out there, (and) I've gotten emails from kids and lots have parents (who) have mentioned what a great asset it is.”
The original skatepark was built about 20 years ago and was the brainchild of a few young skating enthusiasts, said Martin.
“We had a couple of young boys, 12- and 13-year olds, come to a council meeting, and they asked for a place where they could skateboard because they said that when they came to the Community Center to skate in the parking lot, they were always asked to leave,” Martin remembered. “They didn't think it was fair that we have ball fields and soccer fields and hockey rinks, but we didn't have any place for young people to skateboard.”
The city worked with those boys to design the first skatepark, which Martin said originally cost about $40,000. Though it was well-loved and well-used throughout the community, its wooden ramps were susceptible to wear and tear, and could not accommodate bikes, rollerblades or scooters.
“It had to be replaced twice because it got old and fell apart. We couldn't let kids with rollerblades and things like that on it because they would wreck it,” Martin said. “So when we went to replace it this time, we thought, 'Let's do it with something really durable, with something really exciting, and make it a state-of-the-art skatepark.”
The new and improved skatepark can now accommodate visitors on a variety of wheeled sports equipment, and its various features make it both accessible to new skaters while providing a challenge for more experienced ones.
The updated skatepark is a part of a larger improvement project to the Shoreview Commons area, phase one of which is wrapping up now. The first phase includes a new fountain, garden area and pond that can be used for ice skating in the winter, as well as trails and sidewalks to better connect the Community Center to the nearby library and Mounds View Schools facilities. Phase two, which Martin said is currently being finalized, will bring a destination playground and picnic shelter to the Commons.
Martin said that she is excited about the renovations and encouraged residents to check them out for themselves.
“It's exciting to have something positive like this right now. It's outdoors, which is the best part when we're all telling everyone the safest place to be is outdoors,” Martin said. “Here we have created a safe place for kids and for people to walk and to sit and to enjoy the outdoors. I think we'll get a lot more use out of it too, even into the fall and winter, because everybody feels safer being outside.”
Martin also added that she is grateful for the original vision and dedication of the teens who helped make a Shoreview skatepark possible in the first place.
“I wish we could contact those boys who started this whole thing because I think they would be thrilled that what they started has lasted all this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.