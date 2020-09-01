Ramsey County's TechPak provides computers to unemployed residents

Ramsey County Workforce Solutions, in partnership with Tech Dump/Tech Discounts and Northstar Digital Literacy, has launched the new Workforce TechPak initiative to provide technology to those experiencing unemployment due to COVID-19. The packs, which include refurbished computers pre-loaded with helpful job-finding and job-training information, will also be distributed by Ramsey County and City of St. Paul Libraries. This program is made possible through the Ramsey County RISE program, which is funded by the Federal CARES Act. The program launched Aug. 1 and will run through Dec. 31.
Each TechPak contains a refurbished laptop, a hotspot for internet access, and QuickStart guides which support the user’s virtual training experience. Additionally, each computer comes preloaded with bookmarks to assist in job searches and training materials and comes with a one-year warranty. To qualify for a TechPak, an individual needs to be a resident of Ramsey County and impacted by COVID-19 for work and presently unemployed or underemployed.
While the Northstar Digital Literacy support will be provided in English, Quickstart guides will be provided in English, Hmong, Karen, Somali and Spanish.
To provide the technology, Ramsey County has partnered with Tech Dump, a St. Paul-based social enterprise and e-waste recycling center, to provide refurbished laptops to residents through its Tech Discounts retail division. The public is also encouraged to donate their old laptops, which will be securely wiped of all data, updated and repaired, and then assessed for potential use in the program.
“We are so excited to partner with TechDump/TechDiscounts on this critical initiative. The digital equity divide has become much more apparent as a result of COVID-19. Working with our community partners, Ramsey County aims to support residents around this critical need.” said Ramsey County Workforce Solutions Director Ling Becker.
Tech Dump CEO Amanda LaGrange agreed. “We are thrilled to partner with Ramsey County to provide quality refurbished technology to residents whose livelihood has been negatively impacted by COVID-19,” she said. “We have the highest data security standards throughout the process and are actively seeking donations of laptops from both the business and public sectors to ensure the success of this exciting and timely initiative.”
To coordinate laptop donations, the public is invited to contact scheduling@techdump.org, go online to TechDump.org or call 763-432-3117.
People interested in receiving a TechPak can learn more about opportunities for enrolling periods, eligibility and other information from the Ramsey County website ramseycounty.us/techpak
