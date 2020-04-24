The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:
A dispute was reported April 5 in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N., before the two parties were advised by Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies to separate and stop talking to each other. One of the parties was transported home to Columbia Heights.
An Albertville man, 44, was cited April 5 on Lexington Avenue N. and County Road I for receiving stolen property after deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle bearing license plates stolen out of Minneapolis. The vehicle was towed to the impound lot pending proof of ownership and proof of insurance.
A resident in the 3600 block of Milton Street N. reported her mailbox knocked over by a black 1996 Ford F-150 pick up truck April 6.
A resident in the 5900 block of Fernwood Street on April 7 reported her garage access keypad smashed and broken.
A Vadnais Heights man, 42, has been charged in District Court for driving after cancellation due to unsafe behavior, violation of an Order for Protection (OFP) and criminal damage to property after an April 8 incident in which he was observed punching his hand through a window in the 3500 block of Owasso Street. The subject was captured on video; and a witness who didn't know him later identified him by a number of unique physical characteristics he possessed -- including a cut up hand. During the traffic stop when deputies asked if he knew why he was pulled over, he said, "it was probably that window business." A computer review of the subject's driver's license showed his OFP and canceled status. The subject admitted to being inside the apartment in direct violation of the OFP.
A resident in the 1700 block of Oakwood Drive on April 8 reported losing more than $3,000 to a phone scammer who convinced him that money had been mistakenly deposited into his bank account. The complainant granted control over his computer for access to his bank account and was persuaded to purchase gift cards to "return the money".
A resident in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. on April 8 reported the exhaust system stolen from his maintenance van while it was parked in the Shoreview Hills Apartments sometime during the past two weeks.
A resident in the 3100 block of Rice Street on April 8 reported credit card fraud resulting from a text message phishing scam offering a free iPhone-11 if he would pay for shipping.
Charges are pending for a Shoreview man, 26, who was reported April 10 for family relationship domestic assault, during which he pushed his girlfriend, 24, and pulled her hair. The suspect, who had fled before deputies arrived, had multiple prior domestic assaults, resulting in this new assault being upgraded to a felony assault. A Keeping Our Police Safe (KOPS) alert was issued until the subject turned himself in to jail three days later.
A verbal dispute between a husband and wife was reported April 11 in the 800 block of Lawnview Avenue. No injuries were reported.
An Arden Hills man on April 11 reported losing his wallet while biking along the 3700 block of Lexington Avenue.
parked at Bridge Court Mall in the 4500 block of Hodgson Road. After thieves smashed the front passenger window for access to her vehicle, they quickly rolled up a $1,000 tab on the victim's credit cards at Target within an hour.
A resident in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. reported $1,000 worth of camping equipment and miscellaneous items taken from her vehicle overnight April 14-15. Her property was recovered in an abandoned trailer in Rockford by Wright County Sheriff's Office deputies later that day.
Employees at the City County Credit Union in the 1000 block of Red Fox Road on April 16 reported fraudulent checks deposited via ATM.
Two construction workers from Plum City, Wisconsin reported credit cards stolen from their unlocked vehicle while they were working on a road construction project on County Road E. and Victoria Street N. One of the cards was used at the Crystal Target on April 16. The case is under investigation.
A Minneapolis man reported the front passenger window of his vehicle broken in April 16, and his vehicle rummaged through as it was parked in an employee lot in the 1000 block of County Road F.
A Ramsey man reported on April 16 that a credit card stolen from his vehicle parked in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. was used unsuccessfully in Plymouth on April 15. The authorities are studying the security video retrieved of the suspect.
Employees at Gas Plus in the 3400 block of Rice Street reported counterfeit $5 and $10 bills presented for payment in separate transactions April 17. The bills were turned in to Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies for destruction.
A resident in the 4700 block of Victoria Street N. on April 18 reported the theft of prescription medication. The case is currently under investigation.
