The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Shoreview:
Two males were reported for "grab 'n' dash" May 3 at the Exxon gas station in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. after they grabbed the three cartons of cigarettes that were placed on the counter, left without paying, hopped into a waiting vehicle and fled northbound.
A Minneapolis man, 22, was arrested May 3 in the 4700 block of Mackubin Street on outstanding warrants following a suspicious activity report of three males walking to a nearby residence with an assault rifle. After all parties were identified, one was taken into custody. No weapons were found.
A White Bear Township man, 32, was cited May 4 at the Shoreview Target in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue N. for using a cutting tool to steal three mini photo printers.
A Blaine man, 18, an Anoka man, 18, and a Coon Rapids man, 21, were each cited May 4 at The Edison in the 5800 block of Rice Creek Parkway for trespassing after they were originally arrested for burglary. The alarm company had called in a report of the three males seen on camera inside the building, but further investigation showed them doing nothing more than trespassing.
A juvenile male was arrested May 4 in the 3900 block of Gramsie Court following a domestic family relationship report. The case has been referred to the Ramsey County attorney for consideration of charges.
Residents in the 1300 block of Knoll Drive on May 8 reported a vehicle for striking the victim's house and taking out a large portion of the neighbor's fence. The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene and left their vehicle behind.
A St. Louis Park man, 58, and a Stacy man, 60, were reported May 8 in the 1300 block of Bucher Avenue for engaging in a physical argument about flagging and assaulting each other. The men were released from the scene.
An unidentified male, 30, was arrested May 8 in the 3500 block of Owasso Street on an Anoka County warrant for drug violations.
A wallet was reported found May 9 in the 4100 block of Snail Lake Blvd. The wallet contained an out-of-state license and was turned in to property after unsuccessful attempts to reach the owner.
A Little Canada man, 42, was arrested May 9 in the 900 block of Sherwood Road for domestic assault intent to cause fear of immediate bodily harm, disorderly conduct and interfering with an emergency call, following an argument with his wife and children. During the argument, his wife became fearful that her husband would physically harm them. When she tried to call 911, the subject knocked the phone out of her hand. The suspect's wife waited for him to fall asleep before leaving the home for safety reasons.
A Stillwater woman, 24, was arrested for DUI at 12:37 a.m. May 10 in the the area of County Road I and Turtle Lake Road after she was reported for driving the wrong way.
Two arrests were made May 10 after a vehicle stolen from the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. was recovered by St. Paul police. After the vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, it was found three hours later. The undamaged vehicle was returned to its owner.
A Shoreview man, 18, was cited May 11 in the 4400 block of Snail Lake Blvd. for misdemeanor domestic assault following a domestic family dispute with a Shoreview woman, 57.
Golf clubs and tools were reported stolen overnight May 12-13 from a storage locker in the Lake Place Homes Association in the 3400 block of Kent Street.
A 2015 Nissan Rogue was reported stolen overnight May 12-13 from an underground garage in the 3400 block of Kent Street. The vehicle was entered into the NCIC.
A coin changing machine was reported stolen overnight May 12-13 from the apartment leasing office at the Shoreview Hills Apartments in the 4100 block of Lexington Avenue N. The case is under investigation.
A Lake Elmo woman on May 14 reported a female in her mid-30’s for stealing her wallet from an employee's purse in the 1000 block of County Road E, before using the credit cards and running up a tab of approximately $1,000 from Target. The case is under investigation.
A Shoreview man, 20, in the 900 block of Dawn Avenue reported fraud on May 15 after he bought an item on the "Let's Go" app with gift cards and was told that he had been scammed. He had been instructed to buy gifts and give the numbers to the seller, but never received the item.
A Vadnais Heights man, 31, was arrested May 15 in the 800 block of Cannon Avenue on a warrant attempt, during which a Taser weapon was drawn by law enforcement.
Clothing, small handbags, a wallet, credit cards and an identification card were reported found May 15 near the back side of a building in the 400 block of Highway 96 W. After the items were gathered and placed into evidence, attempts were made to contact a possible owner.
Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.