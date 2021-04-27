Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher sent a request to the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners to seek reimbursement for the personnel cost necessary to address civil unrest taking place since the beginning of the year. Since Jan. 1, the sheriff’s office has experienced an additional $750,000 in increased personnel cost as a result of civil unrest preparation.
Last week, in a court-ordered mediation session, Ramsey County Manager Ryan O’Connor refused to support any increase in personnel costs associated with responding to the events this year.
“The County Manager’s efforts to defund law enforcement are truly shameful. The county manager requests that we help ensure safety in Ramsey County and then he refuses to pay for the service. Protecting citizens, protesters, individual rights, property, and government services are complex tasks requiring an adequate complement of trained law enforcement officers. These efforts have a cost associated with them,” Fletcher said.
Earlier this year Fletcher submitted a request for reimbursement for the $300,000 expended in January for civil unrest protection. No action has been taken on that request. Fletcher stated he “hopes for a full public discussion in front of the county board” and added “citizens have a right to know who is behind the effort to defund law enforcement in Ramsey County.” This request is scheduled for the May 18 Ramsey County Board meeting.
— Press release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.