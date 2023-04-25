Ramsey County has announced the list of road construction and maintenance projects its public works department will lead during the upcoming 2023 construction season. This year’s projects will improve travel and commerce throughout communities in Ramsey County and improve safety conditions for motorists, bicyclists, pedestrians and transit users.
The Ramsey County Board of Commissioners approved $36 million in funding for roadway, bridge and sidewalk construction in 2023.
A project list is available at ramseycounty.us/roadwork. Most projects will begin in early summer. Updates will be provided online and via an interactive map as construction season progresses — including detours and timelines. Subscriptions for project updates via email and text message are also available.
• Lexington Avenue reconstruction between County Road E and I-694: Work will include replacing deteriorating pavement, traffic signals, and water and sewer lines along this heavily traveled road in Arden Hills and Shoreview. The $12.5 million project will also include improving pedestrian and bicycle facilities and adding a center median to increase safety.
• Lexington Parkway extension to Shepard Road: Lexington Parkway will be extended from West Seventh Street to Shepard Road in Saint Paul. This builds upon work in 2020 and 2021 to realign and reconstruct Lexington Parkway near West Seventh Street to improve safety and traffic flow. The design will utilize existing Elway Street as part of the extension and include a mini-roundabout at the Montreal Avenue intersection — the first to be constructed in the city.
• South Shore Boulevard reconstruction and trail expansion: A 1.5-mile multiuse trail will be added from White Bear Avenue to County Road F, a major milestone in connecting pedestrian and bicycle facilities in the city of White Bear Lake and White Bear Township as part of the Lake Links Trail network. The new road design will include a two-way road with trail from White Bear Avenue to McKnight Road and a one-way road with a trail from McKnight Road to County Road F.
• County Road E and Old Snelling Avenue intersection reconstruction: Existing four-way stop intersection will be replaced with a roundabout. In addition, the city of Arden Hills will be upgrading utilities in the area. Old Snelling Avenue will be resurfaced between County Road E and Highway 96, and a separated bicycle/pedestrian trail will be completed on the west side of Old Snelling Avenue.
Ramsey County Public Works will resurface about 5.5 miles of county roads as part of its 2023 maintenance program, including portions of Cleveland Avenue, Randolph Avenue, Maryland Avenue and Labore Road. These projects typically include traffic signal, pedestrian safety, and pedestrian curb ramp improvements. Wheelage tax revenues — a $20 charge collected with annual vehicle registration — allow the public works department to keep pace with what had been a growing backlog of road segments in pressing need of repair.
More than one-third of all vehicle miles traveled in Ramsey County are on roads maintained by the county. Ramsey County’s system includes more than 850 lane miles of county roads, 60 bridges, 400 signal systems, 25+ miles of bike lanes, sidewalks, tens of thousands of signs and more than 12,000 drainage structures and related infrastructure.
