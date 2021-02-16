Ramsey County receives state award for I-694/Rice Street Interchange

The I-694/Rice Street interchange is the Minnesota County Engineers Association's (MCEA) 2020 Project of the Year. Ramsey County received the award, which is awarded annually by the organization.
The interchange at I-694 and Rice Street is adjacent to Shoreview and Vadnais Heights. Ramsey County partnered with SEH and Redstone Construction on the $22.9 million project, which aimed to reduce congestion issues on the freeway and improve safety for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.
According to the county, about 20,000 vehicles use the I-694/Rice Street interchange daily. By 2040, that number is expected to increase to more than 25,000. Traffic studies concluded that by then, existing operations at the interchange intersections would consistently fail. The Rice Street Corridor was also identified as a barrier and safety concern for people walking, biking and using transit.
The new design uses a series of three roundabouts to slow down vehicles and keep traffic moving continuously in all directions. It also directs all traffic entering and existing I-694 to one roundabout, which enables vehicles to get on and off the interstate more quickly.
