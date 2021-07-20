Sara Hollie has been appointed director of Saint Paul – Ramsey County Public Health. She has served as racial and health equity administrator for the county’s Health and Wellness Service Team since April 2019. Hollie’s 17-year career in state and local government and at the community health services level as a public health practitioner and community advocate spans work in maternal and child health, health policy, chronic and infectious disease prevention, health promotion, health equity, community and family health. She begins work as director on July 26.
“Sara’s expertise and understanding of community in Ramsey County including racial, ethnic, age and geographic-based disparities and her track record of fostering collaborative, positive community relationships make her the right fit to lead public health through these challenging times,” said Health and Wellness Deputy County Manager Kathy Hedin.
