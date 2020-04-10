While Ramsey County Library buildings are closed to the public, curbside services are available in Shoreview, as well as Roseville and Maplewood. Services are strictly adhering to all public health guidelines to ensure the safety of residents and staff. Please call ahead to schedule for a hold pickup.
RCL – Shoreview, 651-724-6006, Press 3
RCL – Maplewood, 651-724-6003, Press 3
RCL – Roseville, 651-724-6001, Press 3
Pickup times are as follows:
Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.
If you have items on hold at Mounds View, New Brighton, North St. Paul or White Bear Lake, call those libraries during business hours to have items transferred to one of the pickup locations. Book returns are closed. No returns will be accepted. Due dates for all items have been extended and will not accrue any fees.
A Library account providing instant access to electronic resources may be obtained by calling 651-724-6001. Reference, tech help and reader’s advisory services are available by email and phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.