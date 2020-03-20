In alignment with the latest guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health and Saint Paul-Ramsey County Public Health, all Ramsey County Library locations are closed through March 23.
While physical library locations are closed to the public, the Ramsey County Library will be developing modified services to serve our community through online resources and services. Its collection of digital resources is available now to provide access to e-books, audiobooks, magazines, learning tools, homework help and more.
Answers to frequently asked questions about the closure can be found here.
