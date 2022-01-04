The Ramsey County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a biennial budget of approximately $774 million in 2022 and $783 million in 2023. This represents an increase of approximately $25 million (3.4%) over 2021 and an increase of approximately $9 million (1.2%) from 2022 to 2023.
"Faced with the realities of the persisting COVID-19 pandemic, this budget sustains and scales the transformative investments we committed to beginning in 2020-2021," said County Board Chair Toni Carter. "We continue prioritizing a residents-first approach to improve service delivery, with a focus on systems reform, racial equity and community engagement. I extend our thanks to all residents, businesses and other stakeholders who shared their valuable feedback with us throughout this process."
On Aug. 24, 2021, County Manager Ryan O'Connor proposed a 2022 budget of approximately $773 million. The $1.25 million addition to the 2022 budget since that time represents additional state grant funding received during the 2021 legislative session.
"As we continue our response to COVID-19, we’re adjusting our budget carefully by degrees," said Budget Committee Chair Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt at the Dec. 21 Ramsey County Board meeting. "In 2021, we reduced a proposed 4.5% property tax levy increase to zero in response to the pandemic. Today, the board passed a 1.55% property tax increase as we continue focusing on providing services in support of our communities in these very challenging times."
Commissioners set the 2022 maximum property tax levy on Sept. 21 at approximately $339 million. Property taxes fund about 43 percent of the budget. The 1.55% property tax levy increase compares with a statewide average increase of 3.7% in 2022 — one of the 10 lowest among Minnesota’s 87 counties.
Commissioners also approved $11.1 million for the Housing and Redevelopment Authority. Prior to its passage, Ramsey County had been the only metro-area county in Minnesota not to utilize this authority. The $11.1 million will be used to fund affordable housing efforts and the priorities of the county’s economic competitiveness and inclusion plan (ramseycounty.us/EconomicInclusion).
To watch the video of the Dec. 21 county board meeting and get links to all 2022-2023 budget materials, go to www.ramseycounty.us/budget.
— From a Ramsey County Board press release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.