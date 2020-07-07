Most Ramsey County beaches are now open, but state and federal guidelines for use during the COVID-19 pandemic are in effect.
Lake Owasso County Park and Beach in Shoreview remains closed, due to ongoing construction.
There will be no lifeguard on duty at any of the county beaches; visitors should call 911 in the event of an emergency. Nearby restrooms are open as well, and facilities will be cleaned twice daily.
Ramsey County issued the following additional guidelines for beach use:
•Children must be actively supervised by an adult at all times.
•Swim only in the designated buoyed area.
•Stay home if you are sick or are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 such as a fever, sore throat, cough or shortness of breath.
•Avoid crowded areas. If the beach area is full, try visiting another location or plan to return another time.
•Keep your distance. Maintain at least six feet between yourself and others at all times.
•Wear a cloth mask when not in the water. Since beaches can be difficult places to maintain social distancing at all times, adults and children ages 2 and up are encouraged to wear a mask.
•Cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue or sleeve and not your hand.
•Wash or sanitize hands frequently.
•Bring water to stay hydrated. Drinking fountains remain off at all park locations.
Elizabeth Callen
