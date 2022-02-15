SHOREVIEW — At a recent Shoreview City Council meeting, Ramsey County Commissioner Nicole Frethem declared Feb. 7, 2022, Council Member Terry Quigley Day in Ramsey County in honor of his memory.
“Terry Quigley was a delightful human being, and I am so grateful for him. I had the opportunity to sit down with him after I was elected. I reached out to every City Council member, and he was one of the few that followed up and said, 'Yes, let's meet,'” Frethem said. “We sat down and I think we talked about 90 minutes nonstop, and there was a lot of laughing.”
Mayor Sandy Martin said people have reached out to her and shared many stories about how much Quigley touched their lives.
“There's so much love out in the community that I think Terry might even be a little embarrassed to find out how people cared about him and really loved him,” Martin said. “It's been an awakening for me, and I've known Terry for over 45 years. I was amazed at the number of people who have stopped me, emailed me, and said, 'This is a man who will be missed.'”
Martin shared a proclamation from the city during the Feb. 7 City Council meeting in honor of Quigley.
Martin said Quigley would tell her to “toughen up,” because she was having a hard time holding back tears as she read the proclamation, which is summarized below:
“The Shoreview City Council, city, staff and residents profoundly mourn the passing of Quigley on Jan. 13, 2022, while serving his sixth term as a council member.
“Quigley lived in Shoreview since 1971, raising six children with his beloved and supportive wife of 62 years, Kay.
“Quigley had a distinguished professional career, lengthy record of service and giving back to the community, including:
•39 years with Deluxe Corporation, retiring in 1995 as vice president of human resources.
•City Council member since appointment in 2001.
•Planning Commission member, 1973 – 1980.
•Economic Development Commission member, 1988 – 1994.
•Economic Development Authority member.
•Director, Wildlife Science Center.
•Reading coach, Mounds View School District 621.
•Director, Presbyterian Homes of Minnesota.
•Director, Junior Achievement.
•Director, American Lung Association of Minnesota
•Guardian Ad Litem, 2nd Judicial District.
•Mediator, Department of Defense.
•Chair emeritus, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserves.
•Minnesota Planning Agency, Environmental Quality Board.
“Quigley demonstrated a great passion and commitment to serving his community from being a supporter of protecting the environment, mentoring and coaching the unemployed, especially advocating and assisting those in the military seeking jobs, to his volunteer work with children.
“Quigley most notably served the City of Shoreview as a council member these past two decades with great leadership, ethics, integrity, principles and commitment to make the community better. He will be remembered as a trusted colleague and friend, and for his dedication, grace, authenticity and wonderful sense of humor.”
“I think the best thing we can ever hope for in our lives is that we've lived a life that meant something,” Martin said. “A life that changes the lives of the people around us in a positive way, and in that regard, I think we can all agree that Terry lived a life well-lived.”
In other council action
•City Manager Brad Martens said the city is currently accepting applications to fill Quigley's council seat through Dec. 21, 2022. People can apply by submitting a letter of interest and answer questions that can be found on the city's website. The deadline to apply is Thursday, Feb. 17. The council hopes to appoint someone at its March 7 or 21 meeting.
•Council Member Cory Springhorn announced that there is an opening on the Public Safety Committee and interested people can apply until Feb. 23. “The committee assists and advises City Council with public safety policy matters including police, fire, paramedics, animal control and emergency management,” Springhorn said.
•The council appointed Tony Rammer (to fill the current term expiring Jan. 31, 2024) and Rachel Resnick (to fill the current term expiring Jan. 31, 2025) to serve on the Economic Development Commission.
•The council appointed Chris Anderson as Planning Commission chair and Kent Peterson as the commission’s vice chair for 2022.
The next Shoreview City Council meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, in council chambers at City Hall, 4600 Victoria St. N., in Shoreview.
Staff Writer Noelle Olson can be reached by emailing shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1229.
